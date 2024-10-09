Animoca Brands, EMURGO, and Binance VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024

Cardano Summit 2024

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Cardano Foundation announced leaders from Binance, Dubai Blockchain Center, Animoca Brands, and other frontier companies as speakers for the upcoming Cardano Summit 2024 . The Cardano Summit, which is the Foundation’s annual flagship event, will take place October 23-24, 2024, with the main stage at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.This year's event will welcome dozens of major players in the blockchain, crypto, tech, and finance spaces as speakers and panelists, including:Frederik Gregaard - CEO, Cardano FoundationRichard Teng - CEO, BinanceKen Kodama - CEO, EMURGODr Marwan Al Zarouni - CEO, Dubai Blockchain CenterYat Siu - Chairman Of The Board, Animoca BrandsAbdulla Al Dhaheri - CEO, Abu Dhabi Blockchain CenterAndrea Prazakova - formerly Senior VP at Mastercard Foundry & ESG EEMEA, now Founder & CEO, AndreaNowMeera Judge - Director of Regulatory Licensing and Policy, BinanceLenna Onto - CEO and Founder, Clay Nation, 2022 Forbes 30 under 30Lena Klaaßen - COO and Co-founderCCRI - Crypto Carbon RatingsRobert Kopitsch - Co-founder, Blockchain For EuropeFrederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, said, "The Cardano Summit 2024 is an opportunity and blockchain event unlike any other. The event brings together the most impactful leaders across finance, technology, and government, together with a rich community of developers, crypto experts, and investors. The 2024 Summit is poised to be our most impactful yet. The entire Cardano Foundation team is excited to showcase this spectacular event, and to foster the life-changing connections we witness at the Summit each year, this October in Dubai.”The Cardano Summit 2024 will have over 100 speakers representing all aspects of the blockchain industry across two stages and two days, complemented by an exhibition space and multiple masterclasses. A networking breakfast as well as supplementary events, both on site and community hosted across the world, will also feature.Among the highlights of Cardano Summit 2024 is the Gala Awards Dinner, which will mark the conclusion of the summit, with the announcement of the winners of the Cardano Summit Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the Cardano infrastructure and ecosystem.We are excited to be a media partner of the Cardano Summit 2024 and to bring our readers extensive coverage and insights before, during, and after the event.Tickets for the event are still available at an Early Bird rate, which ends soon. Our readers can avail of an additional 10% discount on tickets with the code CDS24MEDIA10.For the full list of speakers, further information, and to register for Cardano Summit 2024, please visit https://summit.cardano.org/agenda/ About the Cardano FoundationThe Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based not-for-profit organization tasked with advancing Cardano as a public digital infrastructure across a wide range of industries. The Foundation works to anchor Cardano blockchain as a utility for financial and social systems, thus empowering the digital architects of the future. It also develops infrastructure tooling, strengthens operational resilience, and drives diversity of on-infrastructure use cases as well as the development of sound and representative governance.For more information, visit https://cardanofoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.