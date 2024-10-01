Sun Communities, Inc. Provides Preliminary Assessment of Hurricane Helene Impact

Southfield, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas, did not incur any material building or structure damage as a result of Hurricane Helene.

The Company has access to all its properties, and assessments are still in the early stages. Clean-up and restoration efforts are underway at all affected communities and marinas. At this time, we do not expect Hurricane Helene to have a significant impact on our operating results or financial condition.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, guests, and team members is our top priority. Our Preparedness Plan and experienced team has enabled a quick response to the storm and put us in a position to swiftly bring our properties back to full operation,” said Gary Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our people are our strength and we could not be prouder of them. They lead by example and set the standard in post-storm support. Our thoughts continue to be with all those impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 666 developed properties comprising approximately 181,760 developed sites and approximately 48,140 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com

