Cloudera Names Carahsoft CGSI Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2024

Company Recognized for CGSI Public Sector Partner Award for Third Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Cloudera Government Solutions (CGSI) Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2024. The award was announced at Cloudera’s annual partner kickoff, IMPACT25, and recognized Carahsoft’s success in enhancing coordinated sales, marketing and product development to deliver premier service to the companies’ joint customers. This year marks the third consecutive year that Carahsoft has been honored with this award.



“The Cloudera Partner Network represents some of the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations at the forefront of data, cloud and AI,” said Michelle Hoover, SVP Global Alliances & Channels at Cloudera. “Carahsoft plays a critical role in this network, enabling us to support our mission of delivering true hybrid and ensuring every public sector organization can unlock the true potential of their data. This award and Carahsoft’s continued recognition highlight our deep collaboration and partnership with the company – together, we are setting new standards for the data industry and driving significant advancements in AI and modern data architectures.”

As Cloudera’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2010, Carahsoft leverages a blend of in-person, hybrid and remote proactive marketing strategies to drive demand for Cloudera’s data solutions. In the past year, Carahsoft facilitated Cloudera’s participation in eight onsite events and tradeshows and hosted three webinars showcasing Cloudera’s offerings. Additionally, Carahsoft has begun coordinating more than 15 onsite events with the Cloudera team that are scheduled to take place by the end of 2024.

“We are honored to receive Cloudera’s CGSI Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for the third year in a row,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages the Cloudera Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners remain dedicated to providing Government agencies with Cloudera’s essential solutions and streamlining their procurement processes. We eagerly anticipate the accomplishments that this long-standing collaboration will achieve for our customers in the future.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

