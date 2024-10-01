Home365 Launches Profit Protect Plan to Enhance Real Estate Investment Predictability

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home365, a property technology company, continues to support real estate investors with its established Profit Protect Plan, designed to enhance real estate investments by providing financial security and stability for investors.





The Profit Protect Plan helps real estate investors safeguard their profits from unexpected costs such as vacancy, delinquency, and operational issues. It maximizes returns while minimizing risks. By using advanced proprietary software, the plan forecasts potential risks and prices them into an extensive coverage plan. If a tenant moves out, Home365 ensures a seamless transition by quickly finding a new tenant, handling turnover to get the property rent-ready, and covering the rent until the new tenant is in place so the owner doesn't lose a dollar.

"Real estate investors often worry about market volatility and operational risks," said Daniel Shaked, chief executive officer of Home365. "At Home365, we designed the Profit Protect Plan to address these very concerns and help investors achieve their financial goals confidently."

Home365's advanced software enhances transparency and communication by offering real-time insights, detailed financial reports, and updates on repair activities for clear property management. Continuous improvement of this platform is a key focus, including more detailed financial reporting, real-time property status updates, and advanced predictive analytics to anticipate and mitigate potential issues.

Since its inception, the company has served thousands of homeowners, provided more than $1.5 million in rent guarantees, and covered $1.4 million in repairs. This demonstrates Home365's commitment to delivering reliable and transparent property management solutions.

"The property management industry is crucial because it deals with people's homes and impacts many lives, yet it remains traditional with little transparency and minimal use of technology. Home365 aims to change that by bringing transparency, technology, and aligned interests into the industry," added Shaked.

The proprietary property management software is a key part of Home365's service. It includes a tenants portal for reporting issues with their phones where they can upload images and videos of the issues, pay rent online, and communicate with representatives. For property owners, the owners' portal offers full transparency with detailed financial reports, before-and-after images, and videos of repairs. This software enhances communication and transparency, distinguishing Home365 from traditional property management companies.

A standout feature of the Profit Protect Plan is the rent guarantee and comprehensive maintenance coverage. If a property is vacant or a tenant is delinquent, Home365 covers the rent, ensuring a steady income stream for investors. Additionally, the company handles maintenance and repair issues due to normal wear and tear at its own expense, from fixing an AC unit to repairing a hole in the wall, providing investors with peace of mind and financial predictability.

By focusing on superior customer service and comprehensive property care, the company aims to ensure sustainable growth for investors. Home365 uses the latest technology and a customer-centric approach to create a seamless and profitable experience for property owners.

The recent expansion to Phoenix marks the company's 18th location, with a presence across nine states. This milestone demonstrates the growth and commitment to providing top-notch property management services nationwide.

Investors can enroll in the Profit Protect Plan through Home365's platform. The process is straightforward, with detailed guidance provided. There are no hidden fees or complex requirements, making it accessible for both seasoned investors and newcomers.

Visit Home365 to learn more about the Profit Protect Plan and how it can enhance your real estate investment strategy.

