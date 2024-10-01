Industry Analyst Reports Confirm Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) Are Must-Have Enterprise Technology As Category Reaches New Heights

WalkMe’s generative AI capabilities shine amid AI transformation imperative

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe , a leading provider of digital adoption solutions for effectively navigating technology change, has been recognized as the leader in generative AI (GenAI) capabilities within the DAP market. Recent industry analyst reports emphasize WalkMe's position as the most comprehensive DAP solution available for enterprises aiming to accelerate adoption, boost productivity, and deliver ROI from their software investments.



DAPs in the era of AI transformation

The market imperative created by steep investments in GenAI and WalkMe's creation of the first proactive contextual AI copilot, WalkMeX, have ushered in a new era for DAPs.

“The integration of generative AI marks a pivotal shift in the evolution of Digital Adoption Platforms, fundamentally transforming how users engage with software,” said Dr. Bob Sutor, Vice President, Emerging Technologies, The Futurum Group. “WalkMe, at the forefront of this change, is pioneering AI-powered solutions that not only guide but also anticipate and automate workflows across applications. This new generation of DAPs is driving unprecedented levels of personalization, efficiency, and ROI, making them indispensable for organizations navigating complex digital landscapes and accelerating true digital transformation.”

Gartner finds that “Ninety-five percent of employees say improving their digital technology skills for work effectiveness is very important. Additionally, on average, 75.1% say improving everyday AI skills is important to advancing their career, yet 34% struggle to find the information or data they need to effectively perform their jobs at least sometimes.” Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms , Melissa Hilbert, Stephen Emmott, Maria Marino, Joe Mariano, 17 September 2024.

DAPs must be AI-powered, contextual, proactive, and omnipresent across today’s digital workspace. Out of the 13 vendors featured in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms, WalkMe is the only vendor who meets all the vendor capabilities analyzed by Gartner.

Context matters

An effective copilot should seamlessly put AI to work across every application and workflow in the enterprise and have a deep understanding of the user’s role. Doing that requires a profound understanding of context.

“WalkMe is the first digital adoption platform (DAP) to introduce generative AI (GenAI), and uses context sensitivity to identify user problems, suggest appropriate solutions, and resolve the problem with one or two clicks,” Omdia Research recently said in its report: WalkMe Introduces Push Generative AI for Digital Adoption .

“Combined with a database of 12 years of user behavior, the WalkMe GenAI feature is able to “push” context-aware and historically proven suggestions to users. The traditional model of AI interaction involves a “pull” approach, where the user initiates the interaction by asking a question or requesting information,” Omdia Research notes.

“There is perhaps no greater validation that what we’ve built has become essential to the enterprise than our $1.5 billion acquisition by SAP,” said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-Founder of WalkMe. “On the coattails of recent major industry awards such as two Globee Awards for Artificial Intelligence and AI Chatbot Innovation of the Year Award, WalkMe is thrilled to continue to lead the DAP category into the AI transformation era and beyond. Together with SAP, WalkMe is better suited than ever to continue leading the DAP category forward with our relentless pursuit of innovation.”

About WalkMe

WalkMe, an SAP company, pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform, enabling organizations to navigate the change brought on by technology. Leveraging over a decade of experience, WalkMe’s platform integrates generative AI to deliver proactive, accessible, and actionable insights. Our context-aware solutions guide users through any workflow, identifying and resolving digital friction to ensure seamless execution of critical processes across all departments. Trusted by global leaders like IBM, Nestlé, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Department of Defense, WalkMe empowers organizations to maximize software ROI and drive people-centric digital transformation. Visit www.walkme.com .

