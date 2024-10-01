iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary Riize, Open and Launch Telemedicine Platform in Canada

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) and its subsidiary Riize, LLC (Riize Health) has completed the target expansion into the Canadian marketplace.

The Riize Health telemedicine platform has officially been approved and we’re now taking orders in Canada. The platform incorporates the same pharmaceutical and medical practitioner solutions that continue to produce dynamic growth in the U.S. for its sexual wellness product lines.

We’re proud to have met the original projected Canadian start date of end of September to early October 2024. Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize Health, states, "We are very excited about the potential for new and continued growth with the addition of our international operations in Canada. As part of IMD Companies, we look forward to this additional new market opportunity as well as growth into other areas. We couldn’t be happier."

Riize Health's 100% online system provides discreet and secure access to licensed medical professionals for the assessment and prescribing of personal health products. The convenience of telemedicine is becoming a growing choice for many consumers, especially for highly personal products.

In addition to the success of its core sexual wellness products, Riize Health anticipates adding a product line for Hair Growth in Q4, followed by products for TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy) and HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) in the coming weeks, further establishing itself as an innovative provider to the men's and women's personal health care market.

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of iMD Companies, Inc., states, “Having the ability to be an International Company and finalize the strategic launch in Canada with our amazing subsidiary Riize, enables iMD Companies to look at other International opportunities in the near future as well. Our product line expansion and entry into new markets is key to our revenue projections.”

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the health care markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

