New LRAD Systems to Enhance Security at Hoover Dam

Remotely Operated LRAD 950NXTs Replacing First Generation LRADs at National Landmark

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced an LRAD 950NXT integrated surveillance, security, and first response systems order from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for Hoover Dam. Genasys’ LRAD systems have provided Hoover Dam critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and dam security capabilities since 2016.



“Upgrading to 950NXTs strengthens security around Hoover Dam and enhances safety in the Lake Mead and Lake Mohave (Colorado River) restricted water areas by keeping boaters and fishermen away from the dam,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “Our 950NXT’s field upgradeable Genasys Protect software has comprehensive functionality with easy-to-use controls that enable operators to identify possible threats on the live video feed, position the 950NXT’s pan & tilt drive to target the threat, and then broadcast attention-commanding warning tones and voice messages with exceptional clarity out to 3,000 meters.”

Utilizing technology developed and patented by Genasys, the 950NXT provides security personnel additional time and information to accurately assess situations and appropriately scale responses. Featuring an integrated HD camera, high-intensity searchlight (optional), and robust pan-and-tilt drive, when integrated with radar or motion sensors the 950NXT provides automated intruder alerts and becomes a fully functional, unmanned perimeter security and first response system.

Genasys’ LRAD systems have been utilized for decades to protect critical infrastructure throughout the U.S. and around the globe. Genasys is a trusted source of CIP for dams, nuclear facilities, offshore oil platforms, and other vital facilities. The recent U.S. federal allocation of $185 million for dam rehabilitation is a prime example of the near constant demand for infrastructure maintenance, improvement, and protection.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contact Brian Alger, CFA SVP, IR and Corporate Development ir@genasys.com (858) 676-0582 Genasys Media Contact Lauren Ames Aircover Communications lauren.ames@aircoverpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

