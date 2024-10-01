Boston Consulting Group Affirms Merits of Demand-Led Energy Transition, Validates Voltus’s Effectiveness in Activating Demand-Side Energy Resources

Boston Consulting Group features Voltus’s DER aggregation, management, and monetization capabilities as a leading example of a customer-centric, demand-side approach to improving the reliability, affordability, and sustainability of the power grid

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ( Voltus ), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, is pleased to share that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has recognized the pivotal role Voltus is playing in facilitating a demand-led energy transition by connecting over 7 GW of demand-side resources to energy markets and utility programs across the U.S. and Canada.

“There’s certainly a time and a place for ‘supply-side’ interventions toward decarbonization,” said BCG Managing Director and Senior Partner, Maurice Berns, who co-authored the report as Chair of BCG’s Center for Energy Impact (CEI). “But Voltus and other companies we’ve studied are showing that customer-centric approaches — developing products and services that align economic and environmental incentives — hold potent catalysts for change.”

In “ Turbocharging the Energy Transition by Boosting Customer Demand ,” BCG offers evidence in support of a demand-led, customer-driven energy transition in three large sectors where Voltus has commercialized multiple specialized offerings: “residential and commercial buildings (including data centers), transportation (most parts), and industry (primarily certain types of manufacturing).” BCG concludes that by offering customers in these three sectors sustainable products that promise “four basic types of benefits” — superior economics, superior product performance, superior customer experience, and superior perception and narrative — companies can drive self-sustaining market uptake of solutions that promise to mitigate planet-warming emissions.

The Voltus case study featured in the BCG report focuses on a day in which a natural gas-fired power plant in Alberta, Canada tripped offline, straining system capacity in the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) territory. In response to this disruption, Voltus’s VPP achieved its committed demand reduction to AESO by temporarily reducing energy demand of its customers across Alberta — a testament to Voltus’s technology platform and customer-centric approach.

“At Voltus, we’re making it easy for our thousands of commercial and residential customers to capture the full value of their behind-the-meter energy assets,” said Voltus Co-founder and CEO, Dana Guernsey. “We work with them to identify and assign value to potential flexible capacity, enroll them as load-side, grid-serving resources in the increasingly resource-constrained energy markets, and participate in dispatch events. It’s a seamless process that makes our customers feel confident in their energy choices, creating the ‘flywheel effect’ BCG attributes to consumer-led energy transitions.”

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

