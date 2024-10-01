Halberd & Athena GTX Report Initial Success of WatchDawg® PTSD Treatment Pilot Study

Ten Military Veteran Volunteers Participated in the Pilot Study Enabled by Athena GTX Health Monitoring System

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB) released the results of the recently completed WatchDawg® Pilot Study. Ten (10) military veterans participated in the study where they received pharmaceuticals (LDX) and nutraceuticals, along with 24/7 access to mental health therapies provided by Yogani/Exalted Warrior Foundation. Participants wore a wrist monitor and used a mobile phone to upload vital sign data to the FDA-cleared Athena Device Management Suite (ADMS). Participant data was analyzed pre- and post-therapy. The study revealed consistent positive impact of the treatment with data indicating improved overall health.

During the study, various indicators of wellbeing were monitored in each participant via wearable technology developed by AthenaGTX, including, heart rate, blood oxygen level, respiration rate and skin temperature. Participants received troubleshooting support and participated in weekly Zoom calls with a physician to discuss system issues, problems, and anecdotal evidence. The program's details, objectives, and market summary were outlined in a prior press releases here and here .

Dr. Mark Darrah, CEO of Athena GTX, stated, “The results of this Pilot Study are very encouraging. We met all of our objectives set for this effort, helped the participants with improved health, and discovered ways we can improve the treatment methodology going forward. The proprietary LDX/CBN combination and specialized yoga/meditation positively impacted health and wellness, and the data acquisition system effectively supported participants. We will use what we learned plus feedback from participants to improve the treatment protocol as we proceed to a 100-patient Phase 1 clinical trial.”

Dr. Darrah continued, “As we enter the next programmed step, we wanted to remind any interested parties to consider enrolling in or supporting Phase 1 trials. This is an open invitation to witness first-hand the value and ease of the therapy and its impact.”

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, “The results thus far indicate the treatment methodology is having very promising results in the long-term care and treatment of patients suffering from PTSD and associated physical health issues. We remain hopeful that this will result in a widely accepted standard of care.”

Note: The full Athena GTX WatchDawg press release can be accessed via this link .

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring – Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc .

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK: HALB ), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners. Halberd’s policy for responding to individual shareholder questions is to be responsive, while refraining from providing information which relates to or could compromise any information pertaining to trade secrets or that may otherwise compromise our competitive advantages. Simultaneously with such disclosure or potential disclosure, Halberd will make the responsive information public through a tweet, press release or some other form of social media/mass media communication.

