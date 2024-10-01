GDC Announces Strategic Partnership to Expand AI Creator Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”), today announced its partnership with Tuolan Network Technology Co., Ltd, (“Tuolan”), aimed at further enriching and expanding the Company’s AI Creator Community. Designed as a hub to empower creators to produce innovative AI-generated content, the Company’s AI Creator Community aims to increase the exposure of the company's brand and technology, encouraging more people to use the Company's technology and services.



As part of this initiative, the Company has introduced an AI Video Contest (the “Contest”) to inspire creators to explore the potential of AI in video production. The Contest invites participants from around the globe to submit their most innovative AI-generated videos, short films, and advertising content. This initiative is set to push the boundaries of creativity and technology, offering participants a platform to demonstrate how AI can transform storytelling and digital media. Winners and their works will be showcased on the official AI Catalysis website. Prizes (e.g., First Place: $3,000) and special awards (e.g., Most Popular Award) will be granted to the selected winners, with some winners having opportunities to participate in the Company’s future projects.

To amplify the reach and impact of the Contest, Tuolan will leverage its expertise in TikTok operations, promoting the Contest across its extensive social media channels and networks. This collaboration ensures that the Contest garners significant visibility and attracts a diverse range of talented creators.

In addition to the Contest, AI Catalysis and Tuolan will offer a series of courses designed to help AI creators enhance their skills. These courses will cover key areas such as advanced AI video production techniques, strategies for engaging TikTok audiences, and best practices for leveraging AI tools in creative projects. Tuolan’s extensive experience in AI video production and TikTok content creation will be instrumental in delivering these courses, providing creators with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

“Our AI Creator Community is dedicated to engage and support creators worldwide.” said Mr. Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This partnership represents a significant opportunity to enhance the capabilities of creators. By combining our resources, we aim to provide creators with valuable opportunities to showcase their talents and expand their knowledge through targeted educational programs.”

For more information about the AI Video Contest, please visit the website at https://aicatalysis.com/ai-advertising/ai-video-contest/

About GD Culture Group Limited

GD Culture Group Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”) and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd. The company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with focus on e-commerce and livestreaming interactive games through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company’s main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology, live-streaming e-commerce business and live streaming interactive game. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.gdculturegroup.com/.

