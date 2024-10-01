Anaconda Brings Generative AI Models to Desktops with Launch of AI Navigator

The free desktop application allows users of all levels to securely access and run over 200 pre-trained Generative AI models locally

Austin, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc., the dominant platform for AI, data science, and machine learning, today announced the general release of AI Navigator , a free and powerful desktop application that brings the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) directly to users’ desktops. Users can now interact with locally running LLMs without sending any private information off of their Windows or Mac devices to external cloud services and infrastructure providers.

As AI technologies continue to evolve rapidly, so have the challenges of securely adopting and managing these tools. Anaconda's AI Navigator, which is available for free download, addresses these challenges by offering access to a curated selection of over 200 AI models, tailored for a variety of tasks and device capabilities. Early user interest has been especially strong for both code generation and debugging, with five of the top ten most downloaded models during the public beta coming from the CodeGemma and CodeLlama models.

With over 10,000 users actively conducting chats and downloading models, the insights gleaned have already led to significant improvements, including a 300% increase in platform launch speeds.

Designed with both individuals and enterprises in mind, the tool offers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to explore and run generative AI models on your desktop or laptop. Users can access models to perform tasks such as document analysis, content creation, and data interpretation, tailored to their specific needs and computing resources. Agent creators can also leverage the local API servers to serve AI models locally for the creation and evaluation of AI agents.

Key Features of AI Navigator

Comprehensive Model Access: AI Navigator offers over 200 pre-trained LLMs, featuring 50+ unique models with four quantization levels to support diverse hardware configurations. This flexibility ensures compatibility across a wide range of devices. Private, Local Environment: Unlike cloud-hosted AI models, AI Navigator allows users to run models locally, ensuring that sensitive and proprietary data never leaves their device. This provides peace of mind for businesses concerned with compliance, data privacy, and cloud-associated costs. Intuitive User Interface: With AI Navigator’s user-friendly design, both technical and non-technical users can easily browse, download, and interact with models, making it accessible for professionals across disciplines. Flexible Deployment: Whether through the built-in chat interface or by integrating with external applications using the API inference server, AI Navigator allows businesses and individuals to experiment with LLMs in a way that suits their specific workflows. Enterprise Control and Governance: In 2025, AI Navigator’s centralized management tools will enable IT administrators to curate and govern the AI models their teams use, ensuring that only trusted, compliant models are deployed.

“AI Navigator's general availability signals our commitment to making AI accessible, secure, and powerful for all users,” said Peter Wang, co-founder and Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Anaconda. “Just as we democratized Python and data science to more than 45 million users, we’re now empowering individuals and organizations to harness the full potential of enterprise-ready AI. As the foundation of Anaconda’s OS for AI, AI Navigator ensures AI development is accessible, scalable, and secure for all.”

AI Navigator Paves the Way for Agentic AI Across Industries

AI Navigator empowers individual developers, hobbyists, and enterprises to leverage the power of LLMs while maintaining privacy and security. As part of Anaconda’s vision for the future, agentic AI will play a key role in empowering businesses to build intelligent, autonomous systems capable of performing complex tasks. For example:

Finance : Develop AI agents for market analysis, automated risk assessment, and real-time decision-making.

: Develop AI agents for market analysis, automated risk assessment, and real-time decision-making. Healthcare : Enable AI-powered agents to assist in diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and administrative workflows.

: Enable AI-powered agents to assist in diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and administrative workflows. Manufacturing : Create intelligent systems for predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization.

: Create intelligent systems for predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Customer Service : Design AI-driven virtual assistants to enhance customer support and automate interactions.

Design AI-driven virtual assistants to enhance customer support and automate interactions. Government: Experiment with secure AI agents to address public service challenges and deliver personalized citizen services.

With the general availability of AI Navigator, Anaconda is expanding its offering of generative AI components, including datasets, environments, and AI models. Looking ahead to 2025, users will be able to create and share their own AI agents—autonomous programs capable of executing tasks and making decisions—making AI more accessible and practical for businesses without requiring deep technical expertise.

"AI Navigator is just the beginning," said Steve Croce, VP of Product at Anaconda. "We’re not only simplifying AI model access and management but laying the groundwork for a comprehensive ecosystem where users can build, govern, and deploy AI agents seamlessly. Our long-term vision is to make AI creation, distribution, and governance as accessible as any other everyday digital tool.”

Availability

AI Navigator is now available for download. Anaconda invites all users to explore this new tool and experience the future of AI directly on their Mac and Windows desktops. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com.

