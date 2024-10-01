RelationalAI to Showcase its Knowledge Graph Coprocessor at Snowflake World Tour 2024

Knowledge graph coprocessor pioneer to demonstrate its cutting-edge decision intelligence and advanced AI capabilities at events across the U.S. and Europe

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, today announced it will sponsor and exhibit at the Snowflake World Tour 2024 series.

The tour connects thousands of professionals and organizations that make up the AI Data Cloud, including business leaders, developers, IT executives, administrators, and data scientists, to network and explore Snowflake’s latest advancements in AI, open table formats, streaming, privacy-preserving collaboration, and more. RelationalAI will participate at the following events:

In June, RelationalAI debuted its coprocessor as a Snowflake native app on the Snowflake marketplace . Operating as a coprocessor inside of Snowflake, RelationalAI enhances decision-making by bringing knowledge and business logic closer to data, using the same relational paradigm that organizations have relied on for decades. With RelationalAI, customers can easily apply an expanding set of AI techniques, including graph, rule-based reasoning, prescriptive, and predictive analytics to their Snowflake data and build a common model of their business to capture knowledge centrally, streamlining and enhancing every decision across the organization.

To schedule time with RelationalAI at any of the Snowflake World Tour 2024 global event series and to see a demo, contact sales@relational.ai .

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI is on a mission to power every decision with intelligence. As the industry’s first knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, RelationalAI enables organizations to apply multiple AI techniques with GenAI to their data, where it already lives, simplifying computing and powering better decisions. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .

