iPower Launches SuperSuite Supplier Portal Online Platform

New Platform Marks a Pivotal Step in Optimizing iPower’s Operational Efficiencies and Supplier Engagement

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced the launch of its SuperSuite Supplier Portal. This new online platform is a pivotal part of iPower’s SuperSuite services, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering seamless collaboration with its supply chain partners.



The SuperSuite Supplier Portal is designed to streamline interactions between suppliers and iPower by offering a comprehensive backend platform that enables suppliers to:

Improve Operational Efficiency : The portal automates various tasks, allowing suppliers to manage day-to-day operations more effectively.

: The portal automates various tasks, allowing suppliers to manage day-to-day operations more effectively. Gain Data Insight : Suppliers will have access to valuable sales data and analytics, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize performance.

: Suppliers will have access to valuable sales data and analytics, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize performance. Access Sales Channels : The platform connects suppliers to iPower’s network of major U.S. online sales channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, eBay, Tiktok, Temu, AliExpress, and more.

: The platform connects suppliers to iPower’s network of major U.S. online sales channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, eBay, Tiktok, Temu, AliExpress, and more. Submit Product Offers : Suppliers can seamlessly upload and manage product listings, ensuring their offerings are up-to-date and optimized for market demand.

: Suppliers can seamlessly upload and manage product listings, ensuring their offerings are up-to-date and optimized for market demand. Optimize Shipments : The portal simplifies the shipping process, enabling suppliers to manage and track shipments with ease.

: The portal simplifies the shipping process, enabling suppliers to manage and track shipments with ease. Collaborate on Merchandising Plans: Suppliers can work closely with iPower on merchandising strategies to maximize product visibility and sales.

The SuperSuite Supplier Portal is a significant advancement for iPower's overall SuperSuite platform, bringing iPower one step closer to offering a complete, end-to-end solution for supply chain management, ecommerce, and logistics. By providing a powerful backend tool, iPower enhances the service experience for its suppliers, ensuring more efficient operations and better alignment with market needs.

“We are pleased to launch the SuperSuite Supplier Portal, a tool that will empower our current and future suppliers to work more efficiently and access critical data and sales channels,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “This platform is a critical step toward realizing the full potential of our SuperSuite platform, and it will significantly improve the way our suppliers engage with us and our clients.”

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.