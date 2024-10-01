Airship AI Announces $4.0 Million Contract Award within the Department of Homeland Security for Full Suite of Airship AI Software, Hardware and Integrated Technical Solutions

Major Award Supporting Existing and Emerging Requirements for AI Enabled Solutions Along the Northern and Southern Border



REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a $4.0 million single year fixed firm price contract to an agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform, Outpost AI edge IoT appliances, and integrated solutions leveraging Airship AI capabilities supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.

“This award represents a continuation of our support to the agency for a wide range of AI driven technical surveillance requirements along the Northern and Southern Borders,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “Due to the sheer magnitude of the challenges facing the front line agents tasked with securing the border to counter human trafficking and stem the tide of fentanyl and other narcotics flowing into the United States, technology-driven force multipliers are becoming more and more critical. Innovation through the utilization of AI to support data-driven operations is just one way that Airship AI is enabling the agency to use technology to take agents out from behind monitors and put them back into the field.”

Airship AI’s Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital ecosystem from a single web-based graphical user interface, creating significant cost savings for agencies with sensors and devices from dozens of different manufacturers. Airship AI’s approach to being sensor agnostic allows our platform to be that middleware application which fuses together data, and displays it in a simple and intuitive manner enabling data consumers to respond quickly and efficiently.

“This award validates the critical nature of the solutions that we are continuing to develop which turn dumb sensors into smart sensors through the addition of our edge AI appliance, allowing agencies to leverage existing sensors and platforms already in use and avoid costly “rip and replace” strategies that would otherwise be necessary,” added Mr. Allen. “Also included in this award is our newly released Outpost AI appliance with a built-in cellular modem which, when combined with our highly efficient data encoding and encryption, is a game changer for operational environments where communication and backhaul challenges exist. This, combined with the extensions of support and maintenance agreements for previously provided capabilities, ensures seamless operations for the agency over the next year.”

Airship AI’s Outpost AI Edge Appliance processes, analyzes, and encrypts data in real-time at the edge. Utilizing custom trained models tailored for the wide range of operational environments in which our customers operate, Airship AI can identify user-defined objects of interest in real-time and then control attached sensors to provide additional intelligence on the objects of interest. Supported by integrations with leading mesh, satellite, and other RF based backhaul solutions, Outpost AI supports the larger sensor agnostic approach of Airship AI’s Acropolis backend end platform.

To experience how Airship AI and its suite of enterprise video and data management solutions can help your organization solve your complex video and data management challenges, please email your request to info@airship.ai.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S.-owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

AISP@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.