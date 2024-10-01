Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Kicks Off HULKAWEEN—an Epic Month-Long Costume Party and Giveaway

Fans Nationwide to Celebrate Halloween the Real American Way with Free Beer and Exclusive Merch

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer , co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is kicking off its first HULKAWEEN, an exciting nationwide event designed to bring the spirit of Hulkamania to Halloween. Fans are invited to dress as Hulk Hogan, grab a Real American Beer, and enter for a chance to win weekly prizes, including free beer and exclusive merch.



From October 1 to October 31, participating retailers will host HULKAWEEN costume parties, happy hours, and exciting giveaways, making it a must-attend event for consumers.

“Halloween, cold beer, and amazing costumes—what more could you want, brother?” said Hulk Hogan. “Nothing makes me happier this time of year than seeing fans dressing up and having a great time. This HULKAWEEN, we want to bring fans together, and I’m excited to see who can make a better me than me!”

How to join the HULKAWEEN fun:

Dress Up: Put on your best Hulk Hogan costume Snap & Upload: Post your costume pic and tag @TheRealAmericanBeer with #HULKAWEEN Win Prizes: Win prizes including free beer and merch (no purchase necessary)



“Since its launch, Real American Beer and Hulk Hogan himself have been hands-on, supporting its partners on the ground. HULKAWEEN is yet another example of the enthusiasm and ingenuity this company brings to its fans," said Jarred John of Backyard FTL- Damn Good Hospitality. "We’re excited for HULKAWEEN and can’t wait to celebrate the season with great beer and fun costumes.”

HULKAWEEN builds on Real American Beer’s explosive growth and its dedication to fans. By partnering with local bars, retailers, and distributors, the brand is delivering a unique, community-first Halloween celebration that keeps Real American Beer top-of-mind.

