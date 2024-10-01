AssistRx Named a Winner of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group’s Central Florida Top Workplaces 2024 Award

Healthcare technology and patient solutions provider recognized as a Central Florida top employer for fourth consecutive year

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Top Workplaces industry award list by Orlando Top Workplaces. The honor celebrates organizations across 10 industries and is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by HR technology and research partner, Energage LLC. The confidential, research-backed survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization — including alignment, execution, connection and more.



“Receiving a 2024 Top Workplaces industry award is a badge of excellence, highlighting a company’s commitment to fostering people-first cultures,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “These outstanding workplaces set the standard in their respective industries, and because the awards are grounded in employee feedback, they serve as a testament to their dedication in prioritizing employees.”

AssistRx’s vision to transform lives through access to therapy is accomplished through collaboration across the entire organization, from its technology teams to its patient solutions representatives, pharmacy teams and support staff. Life sciences organizations partner with AssistRx to improve patient access and treatment outcomes due to its leading technology- and talent-enabled solutions and dedicated staff.

After doubling its workforce across the U.S. and opening a new facility in Orlando last year, AssistRx remains focused on employee recognition and engagement. The organization’s core programs dedicated to this include: peer-to-peer awards for #TransformingLives and exemplifying corporate values in service to patients, healthcare providers, clients and each other; leadership-driven awards for contributing to AssistRx’s vision; and tenure-based vacation bonuses. These initiatives, along with programs focusing on professional development, community service, employee engagement and wellness activities, celebrate team members and their contribution to AssistRx and the healthcare industry at large.

“As a four-time honoree, this award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of our team members, and to our continued trajectory of success and excellence in patient support program delivery following our workforce expansion last year,” said AssistRx CEO and President Jeff Spafford. “By staying committed to our core vision, we've created a culture that drives innovation and empowers our team to make a difference in the lives of patients and their caregivers.”

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s leading employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets, including USA TODAY, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and more. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

