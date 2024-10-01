Submit Release
Winnebago Industries’ Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Announcement to be made on October 23, 2024

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on October 23, at 9 a.m. CT.

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, www.winnebagoind.com/investors. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas- ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Dan Sullivan- media@winnebagoind.com


