New Survey Reveals What Motivates Individuals to Engage in Employer-Sponsored Health and Wellness Programs

Wondr Health launches behavior-based rewards program to drive sustained engagement

Dallas, TX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rewards and incentives are top motivators to engage individuals in employer-sponsored health and wellness programs, according to a recent survey conducted by Wondr Health, an industry leader in digital behavioral support and weight-loss management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care.

“These findings demonstrate the impact rewards have on engagement,” said Scott Paddock, CEO, Wondr Health. “As obesity and related chronic conditions and health-care costs are on the rise, insights about what drives engagement in health and wellness programs are key for leaders designing their benefits strategy and looking to protect the health of their people.”

Wondr Health conducted the survey in September and asked individuals to share what factors motivate them to stay engaged in a health and wellness program. Approximately, 1,500 Wondr Health participants across nearly 60 employer and health plan clients responded with the following survey findings:

Rewards and incentives – 35.6%

Personalized reminders and communications – 31.8%

Recognition of achievement – 14.6%

Coaching – 13.1%

Community support – 4.9%

Wondr Health recently introduced a new and improved rewards program to encourage, support, and recognize Wondr participants for their commitment to health. The program, grounded in behavioral science, is designed to fuel motivation and drive meaningful engagement in Wondr, ultimately leading to a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce.

“Rewards have the potential to increase engagement in the Wondr program by an estimated 20%,” said Marin Hoffman, Chief Experience and Engagement Officer, Wondr Health. “Greater engagement leads to more, sustainable weight loss and improved health outcomes like reversal of risk factors for high-cost cardiovascular conditions and diabetes.”

Wondr, a full-spectrum weight and obesity-management program, treats the root cause of chronic metabolic conditions resulting in long-term weight loss, improved movement, reduced stress and anxiety, healthy eating habits, better sleep, and more. Rewards are an integral part of the Wondr program that reinforce skills needed for long-term health. Participants earn rewards when they actively engage in the program. This enhances the Wondr experience and recognizes key behaviors that drive sustainable weight loss.

Rewards include items related to nutrition, hydration, activity, stress, and sleep such as yoga mats, exercise bands, wireless earbuds, smoothie blenders, water bottles, white noise machines, Wondr t-shirts and hats.

For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health improves access to digital, evidence-based behavioral support and weight-loss medication management for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space 15+ years ago, Wondr starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, Wondr helps everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

