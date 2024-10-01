Verana Health Announces Launch of Qdata® BPH

Research-ready data module for the drug and device lifecycle contains real-world insights from 1.6 million patients, offering a deep understanding of disease progression, management and comorbidities for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced the launch of Qdata® BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia), a real-world dataset of 1.6 million de-identified patients with a median of four years of follow-up data. The research-ready module also includes data on 150,000 patients with BPH who also have a prostate cancer diagnosis.



This high-quality dataset empowers life sciences companies—across clinical development, commercialization, medical affairs, and health economics and outcomes teams—to gain deeper insights into patient characteristics, assess disease severity, and stratify patient populations based on key clinical attributes, such as prostate cancer as a comorbidity.

Qdata BPH – made possible through our exclusive data partnership with the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry – provides a granular view of disease progression over time and patient outcomes with key variables curated from unstructured electronic health record data, such as clinician notes. These variables include prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, International Prostate Symptom Score (under development), and Gleason scores for those with both BPH and prostate cancer. These variables and other valuable information, such as treatment and procedure details, can provide critical insights into the natural history and management of BPH.

“Benign prostatic hyperplasia tends to become more common in men as they get older, affecting 50% of men aged 51 to 60. Treatment options can range from medications to more invasive surgical procedures,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “Our Qdata BPH dataset enables life sciences to make more informed treatment decisions by filling in critical research gaps, ultimately improving patient outcomes and driving meaningful advancements in healthcare.”

In addition to Qdata BPH, Verana Health offers Qdata modules in other urological conditions, including non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and prostate cancer.

To learn more about Verana Health’s Urology Qdata modules, click here.

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world’s largest patient data sources in ophthalmology, urology, and neurology, Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

