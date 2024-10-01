Xage Strengthens Global Executive Team with Key Additions: Russell McGuire as Global CRO and Ashraf Daqqa as VP of META Region

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in zero trust access and protection, today announced expansions to its global executive team with the appointments of Russell McGuire as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Ashraf Daqqa as Vice President of the META (Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) Region. These strategic hires underscore Xage’s commitment to driving growth and expanding its global footprint, particularly in critical and global markets.



“McGuire and Daqqa are both seasoned leaders, experts at building teams, and adept at overcoming the challenges that come with scaling in the fast-evolving cybersecurity space,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security, on the executive additions. “Their experience and vision will help propel Xage to the next level, as we continue to deliver best-in-class zero trust access and protection for enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure around the world. With their leadership, Xage is poised to break down barriers, expand our global reach, and meet the increasing demand for Xage’s advanced security solutions.”

Russell McGuire joins the team with the charter to help Xage continue its mission of safeguarding the world’s most critical systems. As CRO, he will be responsible for leading global sales efforts, accelerating customer acquisition, and expanding the company’s market reach. McGuire joins Xage Security with more than two decades of leadership in software and cybersecurity sales, and a proven track record of scaling sales organizations to achieve hyper-growth. He has previously held key leadership roles at industry-leading organizations, including IRONSCALES, Infosec, and BeyondTrust.

"Enterprises and governments know that the cyber climate has escalated over the past couple of years. The old approach to cybersecurity isn’t able to keep up with the modern threat landscape. There’s a large opportunity for novel technologies to solve this unmet need and Xage is at the helm of the innovation, tackling the most complex security challenges with solutions that are both comprehensive and easy to deploy,” said Russell McGuire, incoming CRO of Xage Security. “The market opportunity for Xage is immense.”

Ashraf Daqqa joins Xage Security as VP of the META Region and will be responsible for growing market awareness and penetration in the region. Daqqa comes to Xage with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and leading sales functions across the META region. His experience in cybersecurity leadership includes senior roles at Illumio, Attivo, and FireEye.



On the opportunity for Xage in the region, Ashraf Daqqa expressed, "The demand and appreciation for advanced cybersecurity solutions is exceptionally high in the META region, as enterprises and governments look to safeguard their critical systems against an increasingly complex threat landscape. Xage's zero trust platform is perfectly positioned to address these needs due to its adaptability across use cases and environments.”

