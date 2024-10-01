PacBio, A*STAR, and Macrogen Unveil State-of-the-Art Lab to Accelerate Genomics Innovation in Singapore

The new lab will leverage PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology to broaden access to highly accurate long-read sequencing and multi-omics solutions in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, in collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), and Macrogen, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art joint laboratory at A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS) in Singapore. This new facility, located on Level 5 of the Genome building at Biopolis, will provide the local research community access to cutting-edge long-read sequencing technology.



This initiative marks a significant milestone for the expanding application of HiFi long-read sequencing in precision medicine, population genomics, and health and disease biology in Southeast Asia. Two PacBio Revio systems will be installed at the lab. Through streamlined sequencing service support through Macrogen, the next-generation sequencing ecosystem at A*STAR GIS will position the joint lab as a hub for genomics innovation in Singapore. The collaboration represents a significant step forward in offering tools to broaden research capabilities with high-quality long-read sequencing and unlocking new methodologies to expand project capabilities.

Dr. Tam Wai Leong, Deputy Executive, A*STAR GIS, remarked, "This collaboration is timely and pivotal as the prevalence of long-read sequencing grows. Its application is revolutionising precision medicine and population genomics, offering deeper insights into disease biology. We are excited to partner with PacBio and Macrogen to strengthen Singapore's position as a global leader in genomics research."

PacBio Revio systems, known for their scalability, high throughput, and ease of use, are equipped with PacBio’s proprietary HiFi sequencing technology, providing highly accurate long reads. These systems are ideal for complex genomic studies and offer real-time methylation detection, facilitating in-depth multi-omics research. The onboard DeepConsensus base calling and methylation calling further enhance analysis efficiency.

Jason Kang, General Manager and Vice President of PacBio APAC, added, "At PacBio, we are committed to empowering scientific breakthroughs through our advanced sequencing technologies. The establishment of this joint lab, in collaboration with GIS and Macrogen, allows us to bring the power of HiFi sequencing closer to researchers in Singapore to support their innovative projects in precision medicine and genomics." Collaborating with DKSH in Southeast Asia as its authorized channel partner, PacBio ensures that researchers in the region have streamlined access to the sequencing solutions and the necessary support to maximize their impact.

In addition to supporting the National Precision Medicine (NPM) long-read sequencing needs, the new joint lab will serve as a vital resource for Singapore’s research community. Researchers will have access to Revio's capabilities, advancing projects in fields such as population genetics, cancer research, and rare disease studies.

Dr. Chong Hyon-yong, CEO of Macrogen Singapore, stated, "Macrogen is proud to be part of this collaboration with GIS and PacBio. By providing sequencing service support, we are contributing to a stronger genomics ecosystem in Singapore. The cutting-edge Revio systems will enable our scientists to push the boundaries of genomics research and accelerate discoveries that improve healthcare outcomes."

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

Follow us on

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

About Macrogen

Macrogen provides genomics services for research use, as well as clinical diagnostics worldwide, with laboratories in six countries and more than 18,000 customers in 153 countries. Their research services include Next Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis Sequencing, Microarrays, Transgenic mice, and Oligonucleotide synthesis. Clinical services include hereditary cancer testing, somatic cancer panels, carrier testing, NIPT screening, clinical WGS, and clinical WES.

The laboratories in Singapore, USA, and Korea have received College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. Macrogen’s main laboratory in Korea also holds certifications from the Korean Institute of Genetic Testing Evaluation and the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for NGS Clinical Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, coverage, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, such as the anticipated increased access to PacBio’s technology in Southeast Asia; bringing sequencing closer to researchers in Singapore to support their projects in precision medicine and genomics; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in sequencing a large number of genomes, and the difficulty of generating discoveries across various areas of research; potential product performance and quality issues; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio's patents or proprietary rights; and other risks associated with international operations. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

