Automox Demonstrates 5x Growth in Policy Execution, Rapidly Reducing Cybersecurity Risk on Millions of Endpoints.

Automox growth fuels massive gains in policy execution, with customers remediating vulnerabilities at a record pace, executing over 1.3 billion operating system and third-party application patch policies in September.

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leading cloud-native IT operations platform, has announced remarkable 5x growth in patch policy execution, with customers running over 1.3 billion policies in September, delivering massive reductions in their cybersecurity risk. This achievement was driven by endpoint growth, product scalability, and increasing IT complexity. Automox customers are now remediating vulnerabilities with rapid patching at an unprecedented rate, five times greater than last year.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, managing cybersecurity risk is more complex than ever. The volume of vulnerabilities has surged from hundreds to thousands, even millions, putting immense pressure on IT teams to act swiftly. Automox tackles this challenge head-on, enabling rapid patching and configuration to close attack windows and reduce attack surfaces, ensuring that bad actors can't exploit vulnerabilities they can't access.

According to Dark Reading, February 2024, “Managing risk is becoming much more complicated. With sprawling code and cloud assets, the number of vulnerabilities has surged from hundreds to thousands or even millions. Not only is the number of vulnerabilities skyrocketing, but the amount of time it takes to remediate a vulnerability is increasing as well, to an average of 270 days.”

Automox customers significantly drive down cybersecurity risks on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. By reducing the mean time to patch (MTTP) by up to 80%, Automox empowers organizations to address security issues and vulnerabilities promptly before they turn into breaches and insurance claims.

Automox’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of IT automation tools, including automated patch management, vulnerability remediation, and policy enforcement across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. With a cloud-native architecture, Automox eliminates the need for hardware, enabling fast, reliable deployment and scalability without the safety and reliability concerns of a kernel-level agent.

