VizyPay Brings Next Generation of Payments Leaders Together in Nationwide ‘LFG Tour’

The fintech company will travel to 15 U.S. cities in 15 months, helping inquisitive individuals break into the payments industry

WAUKEE, Iowa, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its Learning for Geniuses (LFG) Tour where fintech newcomers can learn from and network with seasoned veterans to revitalize payment processing with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.



Hosted by VizyPay’s CEO and Founder, Austin Mac Nab, VizyPay is going boots-on-the-ground to breathe new life into an otherwise traditional industry with new ideas and young professionals eager to make a difference in the work they do.

The tour provides professionals with a different perspective on the payments industry, covering products and services, and teaches individuals how to properly support small businesses in rural America through simple yet effective payment options that will create long-term value.

“I’ve learned a lot in my 20+ years in the payments industry, so I’ll be tapping into my experiences, successes and failures to give attendees a leg up as they enter the space. The LFG Tour is all about exploring pathways to financial freedom and how folks can effectively navigate the industry,” said Mac Nab.

Each event includes networking opportunities, exclusive workshops about the tools and strategies necessary to elevate payment solutions and merchant relationships, and some will feature a special speaker.

The LFG Tour will make stops in 15 cities across the nation, including:

Minneapolis, Minn. - October 9, 2024

Davenport/Quad Cities, Iowa - November 13, 2024

Austin, Texas - December 11, 2024

Phoenix, Ariz. - January 8, 2025

Jacksonville, Fla. - February 12, 2025

Las Vegas, Nev. - March 5, 2025

Denver, Colo. - April 9, 2025

Milwaukee, Wis. - May 14, 2025

Chicago, Ill. - June 11, 2025

San Antonio, Texas - July 9, 2025

Charlotte, N.C. - August 13, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. - September 10, 2025

Louisville, Ky. - October 15, 2025

Houston, Texas - November 12, 2025

Oklahoma City, Okla. - December 10, 2025



Visit www.info.vizypay.com/lfg-tour to sign up and attend VizyPay’s LFG Tour.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #2823 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for a fourth year in a row. For more information about VizyPay, visit www.vizypay.com .

