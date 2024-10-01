ScribeAmerica to Exhibit Comprehensive Solution Suite at the 2024 MGMA Leaders Conference

ScribeAmerica will showcase its full line of clinical administrative support solutions at booth #901

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, October, 1st, 2024 – ScribeAmerica announces its attendance at the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) 2024 Leaders Conference, a premier event for healthcare management professionals. Taking place in Denver, CO, from October 6th to 9th, this conference is renowned for bringing together top leaders and innovators in the field of medical practice management.

“We are excited to return to MGMA’s Leader Conference and showcase our innovative solutions,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. “MGMA provides a great opportunity to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate what is possible with customized solutions from ScribeAmerica.”

This year’s theme “Shaping Tomorrow Together,” aligns with ScribeAmerica’s commitment to advancing practice performance and provider well-being through administrative support. ScribeAmerica will present its latest solutions designed to enhance clinical efficiency and improve the provider and patient experience. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #901 to explore ScribeAmerica’s comprehensive suite of services including; in-person scribes , telescribes , and Speke AI offerings, recently expanded to Speke Express , Speke Plus , and Speke Pro .

To learn more about ScribeAmerica's ambulatory medicine solutions, please visit https://www.scribeamerica.com/outpatient-scribes/ . Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following ScribeAmerica on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , or X .

###

About ScribeAmerica:

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 600 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

Zach Walsh ScribeAmerica 954-228-7765 zach.walsh@scribeamerica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.