Backslash Security Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security and Gartner Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software

Backslash AppSec platform breaks the boundaries of legacy SAST and SCA via reachability analysis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backslash Security , a modern application security solution that leverages deep reachability analysis for enterprise AppSec and product security teams, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 20241, and Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 20242. Backslash’s enterprise-ready platform uncovers the most critical application code risks through reachability analysis, with AI-powered remediation capabilities for rapid resolution and effective AppSec/developer collaboration.



"Code is eating the world—generative AI tools are producing it at a pace and volume thought impossible just a few years ago. In these conditions, it’s almost humanly impossible to navigate mountains of vulnerabilities to secure applications, but the need is more critical than ever,” said Shahar Man, co-founder and CEO of Backslash Security. “We’re excited to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security and Hype Cycle Open-Source Software, 2024 reports. We believe that, with our unique reachability technology, Backslash enables security and development teams to automatically focus on the highest risks in code and provide smart fixes to ensure a secure and efficient process.”

Backslash combines SCA, SAST, SBOM, VEX, package visibility, and secrets detection into one platform that performs reachability analysis on applications to identify the most exploitable vulnerabilities in developer-written code and open-source software (OSS) packages. Once an exploitable risk is identified, Fix Simulation capabilities and LLM-powered Attack Path Remediation provide context-aware guidance to ensure critical vulnerabilities can be fixed without introducing new risks. Recent platform updates such as multi-team support, CI/CD integration, workflow automation, and extended language support enable Backslash to reduce security debt throughout the entire software development lifecycle and further support the application security needs of large enterprises.

In addition to the new Hype Cycle reports, Backslash was recently recognized as a Representative vendor in the SCA space in the 2024 Gartner How to Manage Open-Source Security and Compliance Risks3.



“Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.”*

Start a free trial with full access to the Backslash platform via a pre-configured demo environment, now available at backslash.security/trial .

1Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2024” Dionisio Zumerl, 29 July 2024

2Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 2024” Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Anne Thomas, Mark Driver, Nitish Tyagi, 08 August 2024

3Gartner, “How to Manage Open-Source Security and Compliance Risks” Nitish Tyagi, Anne Thomas, Arun Batchu, Aaron Lord, 31 July 2024

*Gartner Research Methodologies, Gartner Hype Cycle, 25 September, 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Backslash

Backslash redefines application security for modern environments, crafted specifically for today’s enterprise AppSec teams. By enabling teams to focus solely on fixing reachable and exploitable vulnerabilities in their code, Backslash identifies real attack paths that target active, accessible code. This approach allows security teams to prioritize and remediate only the code and open-source software (OSS) components that are genuinely in use and at risk. With this precision, Backslash ensures that teams address only the vulnerabilities that truly matter to them—the reachable, exploitable components.

Backed by StageOne Ventures, First Rays Venture Partners, D. E. Shaw & Co., and a roster of security veterans as angel investors, Backslash has been deployed across leading technology organizations and Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at https://www.backslash.security.

Media Contact:

Doug De Orchis

Scratch Marketing & Media for Backslash

backslash@scratchmm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.