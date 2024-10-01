First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Share Proactive Measures to Safeguard Sensitive Data

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are reminding customers of practical steps to help protect their financial data and quickly recover in the event of a data breach or compromise. Three quarters (74 percent) of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. And more than half (56 percent) of Americans wouldn’t know the proper steps in response to a data breach.



“Cyber criminals will always seek to exploit vulnerabilities so it’s up to us all to shore up our defenses and stay vigilant to protect against these attacks,” said Christy McBride Chief Operations Officer & Information Security Officer, EVP at First Federal Savings Bank. “We take great care to educate our employees on how to handle sensitive data and we want to arm our customers as well with the resources to guard against emerging threats by creating a culture of cyber and data preparedness.”

First Federal Savings Bank uses sophisticated technology and monitoring techniques, intricate firewalls, and other methods to secure customer data. Additionally, we practice stringent privacy policies and train employees to treat confidential information with the utmost of care, meeting or exceeding federal and state mandates. But consumers can also take proactive steps to thwart cyberattacks.

Reduce Your Risk

While there is no foolproof way to avoid online identity theft, you can minimize your risk by:

Limiting disclosed information: Never respond to unsolicited requests for personal information such as your banking ID, account number, username, or password, even if they appear to originate from your bank, government agencies or companies with which you have a relationship.

Never respond to unsolicited requests for personal information such as your banking ID, account number, username, or password, even if they appear to originate from your bank, government agencies or companies with which you have a relationship. Using strong and unique passwords : Create strong, complex passwords for online accounts and avoid reusing the same password across multiple platforms. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate unique passwords.

: Create strong, complex passwords for online accounts and avoid reusing the same password across multiple platforms. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate unique passwords. Taking advantage of security features: Enable the strongest multi-factor authentication offered by your bank, and facilitate it through a trusted mobile device, an authenticator app, or a secure token.

Enable the strongest multi-factor authentication offered by your bank, and facilitate it through a trusted mobile device, an authenticator app, or a secure token. Using two-factor authentication : Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification in addition to your password.

: Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification in addition to your password. Guarding against phishing attempts: Be cautious of suspicious emails, messages, or calls asking for personal information. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. Verify the legitimacy of any requests before providing sensitive information.



Learn more about how to protect your digital life during Cybersecurity Awareness Month by visiting the Stay Safe Online website and spreading the word on social media with the hashtag #BeCyberSmart.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

Media Contacts Courtney Schmitt cschmitt@fbei.net (812) 492-8295 Nicole Swann nicole.swann@icba.org 202-821-4458 @ICBA_nswann

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.