White Biotechnology Global Market 2024 To Reach $626.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.3%

White Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The white biotechnology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $382.86 billion in 2023 to $423.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost competitiveness and economic viability, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, consumer demand for sustainability, investment in research and development, circular economy initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global White Biotechnology Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The white biotechnology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $626.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer preference for sustainable products, global shift towards renewable energy, investment and funding growth, focus on circular economy and waste reduction.

Growth Driver Of The White Biotechnology Market

Increasing demand for biofuels is expected to propel the growth of the white biotechnology market going forward. Biofuels refer to a type of renewable energy made from biological sources. The most popular biofuels, such as biodiesel, biogas, and others, are produced from organic by-products and corn-based ethanol. There is an increasing demand for biofuels across the globe, and white biotechnology is used for the sustainable synthesis of biofuels using living organisms or their enzymes from renewable sources.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The White Biotechnology Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Novozyme A/S., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE., Du Pont Danisco., Amyris Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Kaneka Corporation., Biosphere Corporation., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation., General Electric Company., Solazyme Inc., Bayer AG., Evonik Industries AG., Evolva Holding., EUCODIS Bioscience GmbH., Lonza Group Ltd., Laurus Labs., BioAmber Inc., Borregaard ASA., Codexis Inc., Deinove SA., Fermentalg SA., Gevo Inc., Global Bioenergies SA., Metabolic Explorer SA., Oligomerix Inc., immatics biotechnologies GmbH., Neurimmune Therapeutics AG., AkzoNobel N.V., Saama Technologies Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In White Biotechnology Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as growth platforms, to provide reliable services to customers. A growth platform is a strategic initiative that a business organization pursues to achieve sustained growth over the long term. Growth platforms are typically cross-functional and involve multiple business units or departments.

How Is The Global White Biotechnology Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals, Industrial Enzymes

2) By Application Type: Bioenergy, Food and feed additives, Pharmaceutical ingredients, Personal care and household products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The White Biotechnology Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

White Biotechnology Market Definition

White biotechnology refers to a branch of biotechnology that is committed to industrial production and offers essential components to food, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other industries. It is also known as environmental biotechnology, which is the contemporary application and usage of biotechnology for the environmentally friendly synthesis of biochemicals, biomaterials, and biofuels from renewable resources using live cells and/or their enzymes. The white biotechnology is used to synthesize products through biological processes.

White Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global white biotechnology market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The White Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on white biotechnology market size, white biotechnology market drivers and trends, white biotechnology market major players and white biotechnology market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

