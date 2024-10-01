Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at October 2024 Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Chemomab management will meet with investors at the Third Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on October 9, 2024, and Chemomab co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will participate in a fireside chat with senior biotechnology analyst Michael Okunewitch at the Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on October 16, 2024 at 9:00 am ET.

These conferences are by invitation only. A recording of the Maxim Healthcare Summit fireside chat will be available via a link on the Chemomab investor relations website after the conference completes.

Chemomab Participation in Third Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: October 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 am ET - 5:00 pm ET Venue: Metropolitan Club, New York City Format: One-on-one meetings with investors Information: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_111103/conference_home.html

Chemomab Participation in 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date: October 16, 2024 Time: 9:00 am ET Venue: Virtual Format: Fireside chat with CEO Dr. Adi Mor Link: Recording will be available at investors.chemomab.com post-conference. Information: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients. Based on recent promising data from its Phase 2 trial in the rare liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company expects two upcoming milestones in early 2025, including FDA feedback on the design of its planned PSC Phase 3 registrational trial. CM-101 has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for PSC. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit www.chemomab.com .

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com

