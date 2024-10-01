Agrify’s Customer, Nevada Holistic Medicine, Awarded Best Cultivation in the Esteemed 8th Annual Nevada Cannabis Award & Music Festival

TROY, Mich., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), a leader in advanced cultivation and extraction solutions, is excited to announce Nevada Holistic Medicine’s (NHM) Best Cultivation Award at the Nevada Cannabis Awards, held over the weekend at the Fairmont Country Club in Las Vegas. Nevada Holistic Medicine, owned by Scott Sibley, is a modern cultivation operation with 132 Agrify Vertical Farming Units (VFUs). Agrify and the Nevada Holistic Medicine Team collaborated on a comprehensive overhaul of the cultivation operation. Within 90 days, the team successfully doubled their flower production and reduced operational costs by 50% to less than $650 per lb. of finished packaged flower. Agrify's VFU consistently produces in excess of 9 lbs. per VFU per crop cycle over 32 sqft. of floor space. The award-winning products are now available at Vegas Tree House located at 4660 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103.



This overhaul not only delivered significant operational improvements but also garnered notable market recognition. NHM’s Stack House cultivation facility won 3rd place in the "Best Cultivation" category at the 8th Annual Nevada Cannabis Awards & Music Festival. This accolade highlights the exceptional quality of the flower NHM is providing to the Nevada market and reflects the appreciation from both the industry and consumers for the impressive turnaround.

Agrify and Nevada Holistic Medicine revamped operations, driven by data and real-time analytics from Agrify Insights™, delivering immediate improvements across the board, including:

1. Best Practices Implementation: NHM replaced legacy cultivation methods with Agrify’s science-based approach, training the new team on Nevada-compliant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

2. Cost Efficiency: By significantly reducing external service dependencies and shifting to internal ownership of key processes, NHM realized substantial cost savings, giving it greater control over production costs and margins.

3. Optimized Cultivation Process: Agrify’s optimization of NHM’s 132 Vertical Farming Units, along with advanced plant production scheduling, allowed for maximum space utilization and output, boosting plant health and overall capacity without the need for capital-intensive expansion.

4. Enhanced Team Accountability: A new team culture focused on clear deliverables, timelines, and performance expectations led to improved collaboration and faster results.

“We are thrilled to receive the Best Cultivation Award at the 8th Annual Nevada Cannabis Award and Music Festival. It is a true testimony to our entire team’s dedication and hard work. Agrify’s ecosystem of software and Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), allow our team to consistently produce premium flower that is recognized and celebrated by our expanding loyal customer base. We are excited to push the limits with one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facility in the state of Nevada,” Scott Sibley, owner of Nevada Holistic Medicine.

“We are proud of the transformative success we’ve achieved with our client, Nevada Holistic Medicine. This rapid turnaround underscores the power of Agrify’s scientific, data-driven approach to cannabis cultivation. This success is a clear demonstration of how our solutions can drive meaningful improvements in both productivity and profitability while producing premium product quality. The 3rd place award for NHM’s cultivation is no surprise considering the quality of their top shelf flower brand Stack House. It is further validation of our strategy and the quality of results our clients can expect,” Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify.

About Agrify

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI (return on investment) at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless extraction, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.agrify.com.

