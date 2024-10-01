Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Renewal with VIZIO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices and shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced it has renewed its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with leading TV seller VIZIO. Under the terms of the agreement, the multi-year license renewal extends VIZIO’s access to Adeia’s media IP portfolio for its products and services.



"We are excited to enter into this renewal with VIZIO, a leader in the digital entertainment space," said Mark Kokes, Adeia’s chief licensing officer and general manager, media. “This agreement demonstrates the continued value and relevance of our technology.”

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Relations:

JoAnn Yamani

press@adeia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.