Cartier Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Advance High-Grade Gold Discovery on East Cadillac

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces the deployment of a second drill rig at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property, located 45 km east of Val-d’Or. This expansion is part of Cartier's ongoing 28,000-meters drill program targeting high-grade gold sectors.

Highlights

The second drill is now active , focusing on the recently discovered high-grade gold VG10 Zone and extending exploration along the VG Structure over a 1.5 km strike . Approximately 35 shallow holes are planned.



142.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m

137.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m 43.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 15.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m 30.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m

The first drill continues testing high-grade gold regional targets across the property.



“We’re excited to accelerate exploration of high-grade gold zones on East Cadillac with the second drill,” commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO. “The consistency and grade of the VG9-VG10 Zones have been impressive, and we’re eager to expand their potential. Meanwhile, our first drill continues to deliver encouraging visual results from regional targets.”

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship Project which consists of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com



