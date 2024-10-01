OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sintana Energy, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sintana Energy, Inc. (TSX-V: SEI; OTCQX: SEUSF), a petroleum and natural gas exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sintana Energy, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Sintana Energy, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SEUSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are delighted to begin trading on OTCQX. Given the significant recent progress of our business, providing increased access, visibility and transparency to a growing list of shareholders is timely. This upgrade will allow us to meet those needs and opportunities, providing a better option for US based investors to trade and invest in Sintana Energy,” stated Robert Bose Chief Executive Officer, Sintana Energy.

About Sintana Energy, Inc.

Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development in highly prospective geographies that have huge unconventional and conventional resource potential. We have created a diversified asset portfolio of interests in exploration and development projects with major upside potential comprised of five large, highly prospective offshore licenses in the Walvis and Orange Basins, one onshore petroleum exploration license in Namibia, Southwest Africa and the VMM-37 in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

