Masterworks.com Partners with Datalign Advisory to Enhance Art Investment Services

Datalign's platform will enable Masterworks' clients to receive expert financial advice

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masterworks.com, the premier platform for investing in blue-chip art, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Datalign Advisory (“Datalign”), an AI-enhanced platform that matches consumers with leading financial advisors. This strategic collaboration will elevate the investment experience for Masterworks' one million clients by providing them with unmatched access to personalized financial guidance.



Masterworks' clients, who already benefit from the unique opportunity to invest in world-class art, will now have exclusive access to Datalign’s advanced matching service, ensuring they receive tailored advice that aligns with their individual financial goals and investment strategies. With a shared vision of democratizing access to high-quality investments and financial advisory services, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies.

Revolutionizing Financial Advisory Access

Datalign’s state-of-the-art platform leverages advanced algorithms and comprehensive data analysis to match clients with financial advisors that best meet their needs. Masterworks' clients can now leverage Datalign's targeted matching service, designed specifically for the unique profiles of art investors. This bespoke service will consider factors such as investment preferences, risk tolerance, and financial goals to connect clients with advisors who have the expertise to help them navigate the complexities of art investment and broader financial planning.

Enhancing Client Experience

“Partnering with Datalign Advisory allows us to provide our clients with an additional layer of value, ensuring they have access to personalized financial advice from top-tier professionals,” said Scott Lynn, CEO of Masterworks. “Our mission has always been to make blue-chip art investments accessible to everyone, and now, with Datalign’s support, we can further empower our clients to make informed decisions beyond their art allocations to enhance their overall financial well-being.”

Commitment to Excellence

This partnership underscores Masterworks' commitment to continually improving the services it offers to its clients. By integrating Datalign's AI-enhanced matching technology, Masterworks aims to foster long-term relationships between its clients and highly qualified financial advisors, facilitating a more holistic approach to investment and financial planning.

“Masterworks has revolutionized the way people invest in art, and we are excited to partner with them to bring our tailored advisory matching services to their extensive client base,” said Satayan Mahajan, CEO of Datalign. “Our goal is to ensure every Masterworks client has access to financial advice that is perfectly suited to their unique needs, helping them to achieve their investment objectives more effectively.”

To learn more about investing in fine art, go to https://www.masterworks.com/ or https://www.datalignadvisory.com/ .

About Masterworks.com

Masterworks.com is the leading platform for investing in blue-chip art. By securitizing multi-million dollar paintings, Masterworks allows everyday investors to buy and trade shares in iconic artworks. The platform democratizes access to the art market, traditionally reserved for the ultra-wealthy, and offers a unique asset class for portfolio diversification.

About Datalign Advisory

Datalign Advisory is dedicated to redesigning and simplifying the journey to find financial advice by connecting consumers and vetted financial advisory firms on its proprietary platform. Focused on quality over quantity, Datalign's AI-enhanced platform is designed to create more meaningful connections and financial outcomes. Leveraging data and AI-powered analytics, Datalign's three-sided marketplace enables a streamlined, efficient, and improved experience for both consumers and advisory firms by aligning their unique needs to create one-to-one matches. Based in Cambridge, MA, Datalign was founded in 2022. To learn more about Datalign, please visit www.datalignadvisory.com .

