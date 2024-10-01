Cognition Therapeutics Supports Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month and the Need for Improved Treatments for the Second Most Common Dementia

Cognition is advancing CT1812 in the Phase 2 ‘SHIMMER’ clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies with data readout in the fourth quarter of 2024

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. , (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, supports Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month and the critical need for more attention, research, and treatments for people with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). DLB is the second most common form of progressive dementia, affecting approximately 1.4 million people in the U.S., with no approved treatments available.



DLB is caused by the buildup of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which forms deposits called Lewy bodies inside neurons. Over time, these deposits interfere with normal cellular functions, causing a progressive decline in cognitive and motor skills. Symptoms of DLB vary among patients and fluctuate in intensity, making it challenging to diagnose and manage. These symptoms include impaired cognition and mental organization, visual hallucinations, REM sleep behavior disorder, and movement issues similar to Parkinson’s disease.

"Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month is an important opportunity to raise awareness of this underdiagnosed but prevalent condition that can be devastating for patients and their loved ones," said Lisa Ricciardi, CEO of Cognition Therapeutics. "At Cognition, we are committed to developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like DLB, and believe our lead candidate, CT1812, has the potential to address the complex pathology driving this disease."

Cognition Therapeutics partnered with experts at the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to design the Phase 2 SHIMMER trial, which has enrolled 130 patients with mild-to-moderate DLB at centers of excellence across the United States. Topline results, which are anticipated later this year, are expected to provide insights into this patient population and the potential therapeutic impact of CT1812 on the constellation of symptoms that affect DLB patients.

“The DLB community will be convening at the first Externally Led Patient-Focused Drug Development (EL-PFDD) Meeting* on October 15, 2024. During the meeting, patients and their care partners will relay their experiences directly to the FDA,” said Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s CMO and head of R&D. “We look forward to hearing more about the most challenging aspects of DLB from these patient testimonials and applying those learnings to our development plan for CT1812.”

For registration and more information on the EL-PFDD meeting on DLB, which is hosted by the LBDA in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association, visit https://www.lbda.org/el-pfdd.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule oligomer antagonist that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and binds selectively to the sigma-2 receptor complex. Preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that this binding results in the displacement of toxic oligomers. The sigma-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by oligomers and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which drives the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and DLB.

About the SHIMMER Study

The SHIMMER study is a Phase 2 signal-finding clinical trial that enrolled 130 adults with mild-to-moderate DLB. Participants are evenly randomized to receive either placebo or one of two oral once-daily doses of CT1812 (100 mg or 300 mg) for six months. The SHIMMER study is supported by a grant award from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling approximately $30 million and is being conducted in collaboration with James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA). The SHIMMER study is being conducted at over 30 sites in the United States, many of which are LBDA centers of excellence.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We currently are investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases that are functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

