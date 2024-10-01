Bone Mineral Densitometry Market to Reach US$ 495.1 Million by 2034, Expanding at a 3.5% CAGR : Fact.MR Report

Bone mineral densitometry market benefitting from non-invasive design of technique suitable for mass screening programs.

Rockville, MD, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s estimations place the global bone mineral densitometry (BMD) market is estimated at a value of US$ 351.2 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 495.1 million by the end of 2034.

Bone mineral densitometers are increasingly sought after due to their versatility and heightened recognition in medicine. These devices, pivotal for assessing bone density to gauge fracture risk and diagnose osteoporosis, are expanding their roles.

An aging global population has intensified the demand for osteoporosis screening. Additionally, densitometers now serve diverse fields like sports medicine, pediatrics, and even space exploration. They play a crucial role in monitoring bone disease treatments and evaluating bone health in cancer patients. Their non-invasive nature and minimal radiation exposure make them ideal for widespread screening initiatives. Furthermore, their ability to assess body composition has found application in fitness and nutrition. As awareness of bone health grows and densitometry finds new applications, the BMD market is poised for continuous expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bone mineral densitometry market is projected to reach a size of US$ 495.1 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. East Asia is evaluated to account for 5% share of the global market by 2034-end.

share of the global market by 2034-end. The market in North America is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 184 million by 2034.

by 2034. By 2034, the BMD market in Canada is evaluated to reach US$ 18 million .

. Based on technology, sales of DXA devices are estimated at US$ 225.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. Based on end users, the hospitals segment is expected to account for a market share of 5% in 2024.

“Increasing global incidence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders are driving demand for bone mineral densitometry devices. Shifts towards an older population demographic, particularly postmenopausal women, who are at higher risk of osteoporosis and fractures is driving bone mineral densitometry market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bone Mineral Densitometry Market:

GE Healthcare Hologic Inc.; DMS Imaging; Swissray International Inc.; Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.; Eurotec Medical Systems; Trivitron Healthcare AB; Medonica Co. Ltd.; Diagnostic Medical Systems Group.

REMS Technique and 3D Imaging Clinical Offering Efficiency and Patient Comfort Enhancement

Enhancing clinical efficiency and patient comfort is paramount. Nowadays, various devices with 3D imaging capabilities provide a comprehensive view of bone quality and structure, surpassing mere density assessments. Portable and mobile technologies are enhancing access to bone health screening, particularly for bedridden individuals and those in remote areas. Simultaneously, integration with electronic health records is streamlining workflows and enabling continuous patient monitoring.

Emerging technologies like radiofrequency echographic multi-spectrometry (REMS) are advancing, offering radiation-free alternatives to traditional DXA scans. Moreover, algorithmic advancements are creating opportunities for opportunistic bone health screening through routine CT scans.

Bone Mineral Densitometry Industry News:

SOPHiA Genetics, a cloud-native software provider for the healthcare industry, announced in February 2023 that Synergy Laboratories, an Alabama full-service diagnostic laboratory, will now utilize SOPHiA DDM to provide sophisticated cancer profiling solutions. Synergy Laboratories intends to use this cutting-edge platform for cancer research and clinical trials to broaden the scope of its offerings.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in December 2022 that Mirati Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology firm, received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for adagrasib with cetuximab. This shows a potential therapeutic action for individuals with advanced colorectal cancer that has a mutation in the KRAS gene.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bone mineral densitometry (BMD) market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (axial bone densitometers, peripheral bone densitometers), technology (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, quantitative ultrasound), and end user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, diagnostic centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

