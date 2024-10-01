NFI Board Chair Wendy Kei honoured with 2024 Visionary Award for strategic leadership from Women Corporate Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in zero-emission electric mass mobility solutions, today announced Board Chair, Wendy Kei, has received Women Corporate Directors (WCD) Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership at WCD’s annual Visionary Awards Celebration in Orlando, Florida.



WCD is the world’s largest community of women corporate board directors, with 70 chapters across six continents and a membership of 2,500 women corporate directors. The WCD’s Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership is given to a current woman CEO or board chair who demonstrates leadership through innovation, board and management team diversity and the successful pursuit of long-term strategic growth, while developing programs to mentor and promote female employees. This award, along with other WCD honorees are chosen by WCD’s Visionary Awards Selection Committee, a group of twelve members representing all regions around the globe, based on the recipients’ continued commitment and efforts in their recognition areas.

“Congratulations to Wendy on this extraordinary award recognizing her excellence in leadership, her commitment to strategy and her mentorship of the next generation of women leaders” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Since joining our board in 2022 Wendy has been instrumental in guiding us through an extremely challenging period and helping support our operational and financial recovery. Her dedication and leadership have made our Board and NFI stronger.”

Wendy was honoured with this prestigious award on September 30, during WCD’s two-day marquee conference, the Global Institute. The Global Institute gathers corporate leaders who provide thought leadership and best practices on today’s most pressing issues for boards and executive leadership teams worldwide.

“I am proud to support WCD in their mission of increasing women’s representation and inspiring visionary boards worldwide,” said Wendy Kei, Board Chair, NFI. “The work they do to connect and inspire women corporate directors is truly transformational and driving change in boardrooms around the world. It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the directors and teams at NFI and Ontario Power Generation, and I congratulate all of my fellow honorees on their awards.”

Wendy Kei currently serves as the Board Chair for NFI and Ontario Power Generation Inc. Wendy previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Dominion Diamond Corporation (formerly Harry Winston Diamond Corporation and Aber Diamond Corporation).

In 2022, Wendy was honoured as a Fellow from the Institute of Corporate Directors (F.ICD), named BMO Celebrate Women on Boards 2022 Honoree, and in 2020, she was selected one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women and was honoured as a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA-FCA) designation. In 2016, she was selected as a Diversity 50 Candidate by the Canadian Board Diversity Council.

Wendy is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, holds a Fellow designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 195 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,750 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

