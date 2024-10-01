Altimmune to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Vipin Garg, Ph.D., and Chief Medical Officer, Scott Harris, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference:



Conference: H.C. Wainwright 8thAnnual MASH Virtual Conference Presenters: Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer Date/Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

