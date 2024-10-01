Minister Senzo Mchunu: Launch of Cooperation Agreement

Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale, Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo,

Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane,

MEC: Transport and Community Safety, Mr Xolilie Nqatha,

Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Cllr Gary van Niekerk,

Members of Exco present,

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola,

Deputy National Commissioners present,

Provincial Commissioner, General Mene,

Deputy Provincial Commissioner,

Director-General: Civillian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr Thulani Sibuyi,

Station Commanders,

Representatives of various CPF’s and organisations,

Community of Gqeberha,

Members of the media,

Ladies and Gentlemen

1. It is an honor to stand before you today at this significant occasion—the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, and the South African Police Service. This agreement marks a critical milestone in our collective effort to enhance safety and security in our communities.

2. Crime has become an ever-present challenge in our society, threatening the very freedoms we fought so hard to attain. It is not lost on any of us that the freedom we enjoy today came at a great cost—countless lives were lost in the struggle for democracy. We have a responsibility to safeguard this freedom, to ensure that the sacrifices made were not in vain.

3. Unfortunately, for too many of our citizens in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the reality is that they do not feel safe, whether in their homes, at schools, in churches, at traditional ceremonies, or as they go about their daily lives.4.It is unacceptable that Gqeberha, the heart of this metro, has earned the tragic distinction of being ranked 9th among the murder capitals of the world. These are not just statistics—each number represents a life lost, a family devastated, and a community shaken. We owe it to the people of this region, and indeed the nation, to reverse this tide of violence.

CRIME STATS, INCIDENTS AND SUCCESSES

5. In the recent crime statistics which we released late last month, the Eastern Cape is one of the four provinces where the scourge of crime is particularly pronounced. Just to give a snippet of the overall crime statistics in the province: the Eastern Cape recorded an increase of 2,6% or 30 counts in murders, further to that, the Eastern Cape accounts for 6 stations amongst the top 30 stations for murder, with New Brighton, Kwanobuhle, Kwazakele and Motherwell within the Nelson Mandela District, Willowwale in Amathole District and Mthatha in OR Tambo District being part of the list.

6. Our communities have recently been struck by a series of violent and tragic events. Last Friday in Zwide, four lives were senselessly taken in a mass shooting. Only a day later, still in Zwide, a young police officer, just 25 years old, was stabbed over a cellphone. Investigations are underway and the police are following all leads.In New Brighton, an elderly woman and her grandchildren perished in a devastating shack fire, while in Gqeberha, another elderly woman, aged 85, was brutally attacked in her own home.

7. These events are a stark reminder of the challenges we face in securing the safety and dignity of our people, a responsibility enshrined in our Constitution. Section 12 guarantees everyone the right to freedom and security, which includes the right to be free from violence. But these rights cannot be upheld without a police service that is well-equipped, capable, and relentless in the pursuit of justice.

8. I want to commend the tireless efforts of the South African Police Service. On the 19th of September 2024, a special joint SAPS operation led to the arrest of two suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Additionally, the recent sentencing of Andile Nyoka to life imprisonment plus 57 years for the murder of a police officer, as well as for robbery and kidnapping, demonstrates that justice will prevail, and those who target our protectors will face the full might of the law. Yesterday, two suspected extortionists were gunned down after a confrontation with the police in Gaduka Village outside Mthatha, they are said to be some of the most wanted extortionists in the area.

PRIORITIES OF THE 7TH ADMINISTRATION

9. The Government of National Unity has prioritised the fight against crime and corruption, ensuring that we build capable, sophisticated, and independent law enforcement agencies. The complexity of modern crime, from organised gangs to illegal mining, requires modern solutions.

10. To tackle this, we will invest in technology as a powerful enabler in our fight. A data-driven approach will be employed to identify violent crime hotspots and guide the allocation of resources. Modern tools will also be deployed to assist our police in investigating and solving crimes, while preventative measures will be strengthened.

11. Specialised units will continue to combat priority crimes, such as gang violence, illegal mining, cash-in-transit heists, and the construction mafia. These are not just issues of law and order; they strike at the heart of our nation’s security and economy.

CONTENTS OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

12. As government, law enforcement, and community leaders, we must take a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to fighting crime. Today's signing is a powerful symbol of that commitment—an agreement that underscores the importance of collaboration, coordination, and the integration of resources to address these challenges head-on.

13. This agreement focuses on three critical areas: Community-driven initiatives – Our communities are at the forefront of the fight against crime. We must strengthen Community Policing Forums and promote neighborhood safety initiatives. This agreement will enhance support for such grassroots efforts, empowering local stakeholders to take active roles in crime prevention.

14. Integration of resources– For too long, resources have been fragmented and underutilised. This cooperation agreement brings together the capabilities of various stakeholders—law enforcement agencies, municipal services, civil society, and private sector partners—to ensure that we are more effective and efficient in our fight against crime. Together, we can build a stronger, unified front.

15. Innovative strategies – Traditional policing methods, while important, are no longer enough. We need to adopt forward-thinking strategies that leverage modern technology, data-driven insights, and intelligence-led policing to stay ahead of criminals. This agreement prioritises the development of new and innovative ways to combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure public safety.

CONCLUSION

16. Ladies and gentlemen, our fight against crime is not just about enforcement—it is about building safer communities where every individual can thrive, where children can play in the streets without fear, where people can worship, work, and learn without the constant threat of violence.

17. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our collective efforts to restore peace and security in Nelson Mandela Bay. The work ahead will not be easy, but with the cooperation of all stakeholders, I am confident that we can turn the tide.

18. In closing, I want to thank everyone involved in making this agreement a reality. This is not just a document—it is a commitment to the people of this metro. Let us honor it by working tirelessly to create a safer, more just society for all. Together, we will build a future where freedom and safety go hand in hand.

Thank you.