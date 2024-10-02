Wood Flooring Global Market 2024 To Reach $67.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wood flooring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $50.39 billion in 2023 to $53.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aesthetic appeal and natural look, housing construction and renovation, consumer preference for durability and longevity, environmental awareness and sustainability, changing interior design trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wood Flooring Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wood flooring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $67.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for customization, green building standards and certifications, health and wellness concerns, e-commerce and online retail, economic factors and construction industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Wood Flooring Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Wood Flooring Market

The rising demand for housing facilities with eco-friendly designs is expected to propel the growth of the wood flooring market going forward. Eco-friendly housing facilities are housing features such as roof and flooring that is not harmful to the environment. Wood flooring is eco-friendly as it uses natural materials and can be used in sustainable housing.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Wood Flooring Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Boral Limited, Mannington Mills Inc., Tarkett S.A., British Hardwoods Flooring, Kährs Group, E.P. Co. Inc., Wickes Ltd., Home Legend LLC, Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc., Provenza Floors Inc., Doma Flooring GmbH, East Teak Fine Hardwoods Inc., Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., Frank A. Edmunds & Co. Inc., Greenlam Industries Ltd., AHF Products, UNILIN Group, CLASSEN Group, Pergo, Flooring Innovations, EGGER Group, HomerWood Laminate Flooring, Barlinek SA, Brumark Corporation, Goodfellow Inc., Bruce Evans Flooring LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Wood Flooring Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the wood floorings market are adopting innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Cali Bamboo LLC, a US-based omnichannel flooring and building products company, launched Legends, a new thicker vinyl plank.

How Is The Global Wood Flooring Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Solid Wood, Laminated Wood, Engineered Wood

2) By Distribution Channels: Home Centers, Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End Use: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Wood Flooring Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wood Flooring Market Definition

Wood flooring is a flooring product that is manufactured from timber or other types of wood. This wood flooring is used for insulating the house and providing an aesthetic look to the house flooring.

Wood Flooring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wood flooring market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wood Flooring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wood flooring market size, wood flooring market drivers and trends, wood flooring market major players and wood flooring market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

