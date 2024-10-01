CE: As a precious gem of the country, Macao has best development landscape in its history

MACAU, October 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said that the country has always regarded Macao as a precious gem, and has consistently provided it with the strongest support, so Macao can maintain its prosperity and stability, and have maximum opportunities for development.

Under the strong leadership of the central authorities and with robust support from the mainland, each term of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, along with various sectors of society, have worked in unison in their efforts to create the best development landscape in Macao’s history. This has formed a brilliant chapter in the successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, he added.

Mr Ho’s remarks were made during a speech at a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The reception was hosted by the MSAR Government at 9.30am, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The event was attended by approximately 1,300 guests, including: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Mr Chui Sai On; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Lin Qinghua; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; and Acting President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei. Also in attendance were: members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly; principal officials of the MSAR Government; Macao’s delegates respectively to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In his speech, Mr Ho said that over the past 75 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have overcome various challenges, achieving remarkable success in national development. In July this year, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was successfully convened. The session outlined an ambitious blueprint for further comprehensive deepening of reforms, providing scientific guidance for advancing national construction and rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernisation in the new era. Learning about, and implementing, the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is now a significant political task for the MSAR, and will remain so for some time to come, said Mr Ho.

In the past five years, under the strong leadership of the central authorities with President Xi Jinping at its core, the MSAR Government has united various sectors and residents to work collaboratively towards reform and innovation, the Chief Executive noted. The MSAR Government has steadfastly implemented the “One country, two systems” principle, while safeguarding the overall jurisdiction of the central authorities, and the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the country. The MSAR Government has comprehensively enforced the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, to overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges, while striving to elevate all development sectors in the Macao region to new heights, said Mr Ho.

First, the Government has resolutely implemented a holistic view of national security, creating a new prospect in safeguarding national security. It completed amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security and related legislative work, thus continuously improving the organisational structure and enforcement mechanisms for maintaining national security. The Government has fully supported the roles of National Security Adviser and National Security Technical Advisers, thereby enhancing the MSAR’s capacity and ability to safeguard national security, said Mr Ho. It has broadly united and strengthened the patriotic forces that love both the nation and Macao, continuously consolidating the social and political foundation of “One country, two systems”.

Second, the Government has concentrated its efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification, to achieve new results, the Chief Executive stated. Focusing on the “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” goals, it has proposed a “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification. It developed Macao’s first comprehensive plan for appropriate economic diversification, addressing matters such as policies, human resources, and financial aspects, to strive to realise fast development in the four key industry sectors under the “1+4” strategy. In 2023, the gaming industry accounted for fewer than 40 percent of Macao’s gross domestic product (GDP), while the share of key industries contributing to appropriate economic diversification gradually increased, leading to a more diversified and robust economic structure.

At the same time, the Government has implemented a new system for importing talented people and continuously optimising the business environment, Mr Ho continued. Macao’s main economic indicators are showing positive trends. In the first half of this year, Macao’s GDP reached 204.3 billion patacas, marking the first time since 2019 that it exceeded 200 billion patacas in the first half of the year. During the three-year pandemic, the Government utilised 160 billion patacas from the financial reserve to supplement the annual fiscal budget deficit. In June this year, the fiscal reserves reached approximately 602.7 billion patacas, representing an increase of 33.4 billion patacas compared to the same period in 2019. The overall unemployment rate from June to August was 1.7 percent, with a local resident unemployment rate of 2.3 percent, representing its lowest level since 2019. In the first seven months of this year, visitor numbers reached 19.741 million, representing an increase of 37 percent year-on-year, with non-gaming revenue continuing to rise.

Third among the Government’s tasks, it has adhered to the principle of governance for the people, and the promotion of various aspects of public welfare in order for the latter to reach new heights, said Mr Ho. The Government is committed to safeguarding and improving residents’ well-being by ensuring investment in social resources and implementing a series of beneficial measures to promote sustainable development of social security systems, while continuously optimising housing, healthcare, education, and elderly-care services. It has proposed and is now implementing a five-rung housing ladder policy, with a total investment of 15.88 billion patacas in public housing over five years, to address residents’ housing needs. The Macao Union Hospital officially commenced operation, continuously enhancing Macao’s medical service standards. The Government has also announced a series of educational plans aimed at creating a high-standard education system, said the Chief Executive.

Fourth, efforts were made to enhance significantly the effectiveness of governance, and for fresh progress in public administration reform. The Government is systematically promoting departmental restructuring, having completed restructuring plans for 41 public departments and 19 autonomous funds, to improve operational efficiency. It has launched the 2.0 version of the Macao One Account service, as well as a digital service platform for businesses and associations, and launched a new internal management system for the public administration system, to enhance the development of smart governance. It has refined systems for the delegation of power, and strictly implemented staff management, while building a talent pool and simplifying career paths to establish a flexible personnel movement system within the public administration, aimed at creating a loyal, responsible, efficient civil service dedicated to serving the people. Laws and regulations regarding civil-servant accountability are currently being improved: the Government plans to finalise the enhancements within this year, said Mr Ho. For five consecutive years, the MSAR Government has successfully coordinated and realised all items in its annual legislative plan, and submitted them to the Legislative Assembly for review. This has supported positive interactions between executive and legislative functions, while continuously improving the judicial system as part of the governance of Macao.

Fifth among the Government’s tasks, efforts were made to create a modern, beautiful Macao with new achievements in the building of a liveable city. Over the past five years, the Government has invested nearly 80 billion patacas in various public work projects, while striving to resolve issues related to cost overruns and delays, said Mr Ho. The Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system has been extended, with Barra Station connected to the Taipa Line. The Government also has completed work on the Seac Pai Van Line and the Hengqin Line. It has successfully obtained the central authorities’ approval for Macao’s jurisdiction over the V-shaped plot east of the Border Gate; and initiated construction of the LRT East Line. The new Macao Bridge has been opened for traffic, while expansion work at Macau International Airport has commenced through land reclamation projects. In addition, the Government has engaged in various engineering projects. These include: completion of a rainwater pumping station and box culvert in the northern portion of the Inner Harbour; the start of construction of a rainwater pumping station and box culvert in the southern portion of the Inner Harbour; and flood prevention work along the coast from Fai Chi Kei to Ilha Verde. The Government has also commenced reclamation work in New Urban Zone Area D; and implemented flood prevention and drainage work at the west side of Coloane. All these projects are aimed at boosting efforts to combat flooding, noted Mr Ho. The Government is also promoting widespread adoption of 5G networks and new-energy vehicles, while continuously strengthening environmental protection efforts that significantly improve residents’ recreational spaces and commuting environments.

Sixth among its tasks, the Government has seized national development opportunities and actively integrated Macao into national development in order to create new prospects for the city. During the term of the current MSAR Government, the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was officially established, opening a new chapter in Hengqin’s development, said the Chief Executive. In the past three years, the MSAR Government has worked hand-in-hand with Guangdong Province to implement effectively the “first-tier” relaxed customs administration and the “second-tier” strict customs control operations, while striving for significant growth in entities operating via Macao-generated capital, as well as for growth in added-value industries. The four nascent industries earmarked for the Cooperation Zone continue to increase significantly. Indicators related to residents’ livelihoods have markedly improved. Integration between Macao and Hengqin is accelerating rapidly. Meanwhile, policies such as “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” and mutual recognition of driving licences have been successfully implemented; while optimising port clearance models and conditions, as high-quality construction progresses within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Collaborations with mainland China provinces continues deepening, in tandem with enhanced contributions to “Belt and Road” initiative developments, said Mr Ho. In addition, Macao’s role as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries is being further strengthened, and Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis has also been highlighted.

The Chief Executive said the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has been a clarion call for further comprehensive deepening of reforms, presenting a rare historical opportunity for Macao’s development. The MSAR must adapt to the changing times, accurately identify changes, respond scientifically, and proactively seek transformation, he stated. Macao must achieve better development while integrating into the national development framework, and it must continuously consolidate and enhance its unique position and advantages, thereby playing a more significant role in national development and making even greater contributions in the great rejuvenation of the nation.

At the end of his speech, Mr Ho, on behalf of the MSAR Government, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central People’s Government for its ongoing concern and support for Macao’s development, as well as to the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, and the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, for fully supporting the development of Macao. Mr Ho also expressed sincere thanks to all sister provinces and cities, and individuals from various sectors that have consistently cared about and supported Macao’s development. Furthermore, the Chief Executive said he wished to convey his genuine appreciation to all residents of Macao for their efforts.

Earlier this morning, at 8am, the Chief Executive and circa 600 guests attended a National Day flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square. Guests included: the Chief Executive and his wife; the heads of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR; leading officials of the Legislative Assembly and of the judiciary; members of the Executive Council; members of the Legislative Assembly; principal officials of the MSAR Government; and Macao’s delegates respectively to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.