PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 Senator Loren Legarda backs re-election bid of Congressman AA Legarda, ensuring continued progress for Antique Senator Loren Legarda has expressed her full support for the re-election bid of her brother, Congressman Antonio Agapito "AA" Legarda as Representative of the Lone District of Antique. Senator Legarda and Congressman Legarda, known for their commitment to public service, have worked together to bring the national government closer to the Antiqueños, ensuring that national programs reach the most marginalized, vulnerable, and underprivileged sectors of Antique. "As we move forward toward socio-economic progress, it is important that our kasimanwa continue to receive the services they need, especially in health, education, and livelihood. I am confident that Cong. AA will continue this vision. He never failed me during his first term, and I am certain that with the continued support and trust of our kasimanwa in his bid for a second term, he will not only meet expectations but exceed them, delivering even better services for Antique and all Antiqueños," Senator Legarda said. "Katuwang ang aking nakababatang kapatid na may tapat na malasakit sa bawat Antiqueño, patuloy tayong magdadala ng agaran at maunlad na pagbabago sa ating mga kasimanwa. This positive change can only be achieved through the unconditional dedication poured in by a dedicated Antiqueño leader-- one whose efforts goes beyond legislation to alleviate poverty, address pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, lack of education, unemployment, and even environmental degradation," Senator Legarda added. Throughout her time in public service, Senator Legarda has spearheaded various infrastructure and development projects in Antique that have improved the lives of Antiqueños. These include the construction of the New San Jose Antique Airport, the Antique Convention Center in Badiang, San Jose, and the Paliwan and Nasuli Bridges. Roads and eco-tourism projects, such as the Pandan Eco-Tourism Road and the Panay East-West Road, have significantly boosted connectivity and tourism in the province. Senator Legarda has also initiated the establishment of Food Terminal Projects in Pandan, San Jose, and Sibalom, as well as development of public plazas, waiting sheds, and other amenities in every municipality. Other projects include the restoration of Gabaldon buildings and the last Balay nga Bato in the province, the construction of an esplanade in San Jose, the establishment of TESDA training centers across Antique, and the provision of Starlink internet services to all municipalities in the province. Moreover, nine hospitals, multiple barangay health stations, and classrooms have been built, providing much-needed health and educational services to Antiqueños. Senator Legarda's initiatives also include support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), scholarship programs benefiting thousands of youth, and cash-for-work programs that have assisted numerous families. The four-term Senator, who laid the groundwork for Antique's development not only during her time as Congresswoman of the Lone District but even earlier as a Senator, emphasized that under the leadership of Congressman AA Legarda, Antiqueños can be assured that the province will continue to be guided toward progress, resilience, and sustainability. "With Cong. AA's leadership, we will build on the significant strides we have already made. I have full confidence in his ability to lead with compassion, integrity, accountability, and urgency, ensuring that the needs of our kasimanwa are met efficiently and effectively. Sa aming mga kasimanwa, asahan niyo na padayun ang kampyon kag sinsero nga serbisyo deretso sa tawo," Senator Legarda concluded. Senator Loren Legarda suportado ang muling pagtakbo ni Congressman AA Legarda para sa tuluy-tuloy na pag-unlad ng Antique Ipinahayag ni Senator Loren Legarda ang kanyang buong suporta sa muling pagtakbo ng kanyang kapatid na si Congressman Antonio Agapito "AA" Legarda bilang kinatawan ng Lone District ng Antique. Bilang mga tapat na tagapaglingkod-bayan, nagtulungan sina Senator Legarda at Congressman Legarda upang mas mapalapit ang mga programa ng gobyerno sa mga Antiqueño at tinitiyak na ang mga benepisyo ay umaabot sa mga pinaka-nangangailangan at kapos palad sa kanilang lalawigan. "Sa ating patuloy na pagsulong patungo sa mas maunlad na lipunan, mahalaga na ang ating mga kasimanwa ay patuloy ding nakakatanggap ng mga serbisyong kailangan nila, lalo na sa kalusugan, edukasyon, at kabuhayan. Tiwala ako na ipagpapatuloy ni Cong. AA ang adhikaing ito. Hindi niya ako binigo sa kanyang unang termino, sigurado ako na sa patuloy na suporta at tiwala ng ating mga kasimanwa sa kanyang muling pagtakbo, hindi lamang niya maaabot ang mga inaasahan kundi malalampasan pa ng mas mahusay na serbisyo para sa Antique at sa lahat ng mga Antiqueño," sabi ni Senator Legarda. "Katuwang ang aking nakababatang kapatid na may tapat na malasakit sa bawat Antiqueño, patuloy tayong magdadala ng agaran at maunlad na pagbabago sa ating mga kasimanwa. Ang positibong pagbabago na ito ay makakamit lamang sa pamamagitan ng walang kondisyong dedikasyon na ibinuhos ng isang tapat na lider ng Antique--isang lider na ang pagsusumikap ay hindi lamang nakatuon sa paggawa ngmga batas kundi nakatuon sa mga inisyatiba para maibsan ang kahirapan, tugunan ang mga suliranin ng gutom, malnutrisyon, kakulangan sa edukasyon, kawalan ng trabaho, at maging ang pagkasira ng kapaligiran," dagdag pa niya. Sa kanyang mahabang serbisyo sa publiko, nanguna si Senator Legarda sa iba't ibang proyekto na nagpaunlad sa buhay ng mga tao sa Antique. Kabilang dito ang pagtatayo ng bagong airport sa San Jose, convention center sa Badiang, San Jose, at mga tulay sa Paliwan at Nasuli. Ang mga proyekto para sa mga kalsada at eco-tourism tulad ng Pandan Eco-Tourism Road at Panay East-West Road ay nagbigay ng mas magandang koneksyon at nagpasigla sa turismo ng lalawigan. Naglunsad din siya ng Food Terminal Projects sa Pandan, San Jose, at Sibalom, at nagbuo ng mga pampublikong plaza at iba pang pasilidad sa mga munisipalidad. Kabilang din sa kanyang mga proyekto ang pagsasaayos ng mga Gabaldon buildings at ang huling Balay nga Bato sa lalawigan, pagtatayo ng esplanade, paglikha ng TESDA training centers, at pagbibigay ng Starlink internet services sa lahat ng munisipalidad sa Antique. Nagpatayo rin siya ng siyam na ospital, mga barangay health stations, at mga silid-aralan na nagbigay ng kinakailangang serbisyo sa kalusugan at edukasyon para sa mga Antiqueño. Sinusuportahan din niya ang micro, small, at medium enterprises (MSMEs), scholarship programs para sa libu-libong kabataan, at cash-for-work programs na nakatulong sa maraming pamilya. Bilang isang senador na naglingkod ng apat na termino sa Senado, inilatag niya ang pundasyon para sa pag-unlad ng Antique at binigyang diin ng Senador na sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Congressman AA Legarda, masisiguro ng mga Antiqueño na ang kanilang lalawigan ay patuloy na aabante sa pag-unlad, katatagan, at pagpapanatili ng likas yaman. "Sa pamumuno ni Cong. AA, ipagpapatuloy natin ang mga makabuluhang hakbang na nagawa na natin. Buong tiwala ako sa kanyang kakayahang mamuno nang may malasakit, integridad at pananagutan upang masiguro na ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kasimanwa ay natutugunan nang mahusay at epektibo. Sa aming mga kasimanwa, asahan niyo na padayun ang kampyon kag sinsero nga serbisyo deretso sa tawo," pagtatapos ni Senator Legarda.

