PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE VERDICT OF THE ATIO CASTILLO HAZING CASE I welcome the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11's guilty verdict on the ten Aegis Juris fratmen involved in the hazing and death of University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio 'Atio' Castillo III. The road to justice has been long and challenging, especially for Atio's family who waited seven years for this day to come, but today marks a victory for the rule of law against the evil of hazing. The death of Atio sparked public outrage and calls for justice, which ultimately led to the passage of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (Republic Act No. 11053). Despite this law, it is tragic that some of our fellow Filipinos still die due to hazing. From 2014 to 2024, mass media reported 17 deaths from hazing, the most recent being a Grade 11 student from Nueva Vizcaya. Alongside the pursuit of justice for other hazing victims, we must also ensure that our institutions, including schools and law enforcement agencies, work diligently to eliminate hazing. Ang hamon sa bansa ay tiyaking wala nang kapwa Pilipino ang mamatay nang wala sa oras dahil sa mga walang kabuluhang karahasan.

