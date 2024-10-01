Smart Inhalers Market Size Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 25.1%

Smart Inhalers Trends 2024

Smart inhalers are sensor-enabled digital devices used for administration of drugs by inhalation as well as monitoring accurate doses and tracking inhaler usage

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smart Inhalers Market by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Smart Inhalers industry generated $118 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Smart Inhalers Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Smart Inhalers Market and its growth potential in the future.𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1715 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫: -• Adherium Limited• Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.)• AstraZeneca, Inc.• Cognita Labs, LLC• GlaxoSmithKline Plc• Novartis AG• OPKO Health Inc.• Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc)• Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on indication, the asthma segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global smart inhalers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of asthma patients. Moreover, the COPD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart inhalers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease of availability of wide range of inhalers in the retail pharmacies.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1715 Key Benefits For Stakeholders• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Smart Inhalers Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Smart Inhalers Market opportunity.• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the Smart Inhalers Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Smart Inhalers Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 