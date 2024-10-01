Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $99.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

The Business Research Company’s Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alcoholic beverage packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $72.02 billion in 2023 to $77.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer trends, regulatory compliance, brand differentiation, supply chain efficiency, globalization of markets.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $99.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable packaging, premiumization, e-commerce growth, health and wellness trends, emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

Rising sustainable packaging approach is expected to propel the growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market going forward. Sustainable packaging refers to the design, development, and use of packaging materials and methods that minimize environmental impact throughout the packaging lifecycle.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Mondi PLC, Amcor PLC, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Tetra Pak International SA, Ardagh Group, Owens-Illinois (O-I) Inc., Krones AG, Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd., Vetreria Etrusca SpA, Brick Packaging LLC, Nampak Limited, Encore Glass Inc., Gerresheimer AG, United Bottles & Packaging, Saint Gobain SA, Ardagh Group SA, Stora Enso Oyj, IntraPac International LLC, WestRock LLC, ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, DS Smith PLC, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Piramal Glass Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size?

Major companies operating in alcoholic beverage packaging are developing innovative products such as biodegradable packaging products to drive the revenues in the market. The new packaging is not only biodegradable but also uses 90% less water than traditional packaging.

1) By Product: Cans, Bottles, Other Products

1) By Product: Cans, Bottles, Other Products

2) By Material: Glass, Metal, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Application: Beer, Wine, Spirits, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Definition

Alcoholic beverage packaging refers to materials and designs to contain and transport alcoholic drinks. The outside packaging for alcoholic beverages has the primary role of holding and protecting the liquid inside.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global alcoholic beverage packaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alcoholic beverage packaging market size, alcoholic beverage packaging market drivers and trends, alcoholic beverage packaging market major players and alcoholic beverage packaging market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

