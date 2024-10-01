Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.5%

The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic kidney disease market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early understanding of diabetes complications, advancements in diagnostic techniques, development of ace inhibitors and arbs, clinical trials and treatment protocols, guidelines and disease management protocols.

The diabetic kidney disease market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine and biomarker development, rising global diabetes incidence, focus on disease modification therapies, telehealth and remote care, healthcare policy and reimbursement changes.

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel the growth of the diabetic kidney disease market. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) refers to a long-term condition that results in the loss of kidney function over time causing a number of complications such as high blood pressure, anemia, and bone diseases. The treatment of chronic kidney diseases requires diagnostic and treatment options, ultimately fueling the growth of the market.

Key players in the market include AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan Inc., Endo International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the diabetic kidney disease market are developing innovative products such as medications for chronic kidney disease (CKD) to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Medication for chronic kidney disease (CKD) typically aims to manage symptoms, slow the progression of the disease, and address complications associated with impaired kidney function.

1) By Type: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

2) By Treatment: Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (Arbs), Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (Ace) Inhibitors, Antioxidant Inflammation Modulator, Calcium Channel Blockers, Other Treatments

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Definition

Diabetic kidney disease refers to a type of renal disease driven by complications of diabetes that occurs when high levels of blood sugar cause damage to the kidneys. The blood vessels in the kidneys can become affected by high blood glucose, which ultimately reduces their functionality.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global diabetic kidney disease market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diabetic kidney disease market size, diabetic kidney disease market drivers and trends, diabetic kidney disease market major players and diabetic kidney disease market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

