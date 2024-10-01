Minister Gayton McKenzie invites nominations for Council of the National Film and Video Foundation members

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie invites members of the Film Industry and the general public to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) in terms of the National Film and Video Foundation Act, 1997 (Act 73 of 1997).

Nominated candidates should possess a broad understanding and experience in the field of film industry. Nominees who possess specialised skills which are not directly related to film industry but could be beneficial to the Council, for example, managerial and financial expertise, legal knowledge and knowledge of marketing and liaison, fundraising, education and cultural/social research, as well as a willingness to render community service are also encouraged to apply. The remuneration of the appointed council members is in line with the remuneration scheme of the National Treasury guidelines.

Anyone wishing to nominate person(s) to serve as members of Council of the NFVF should submit the following:

A letter containing full names, address and telephone numbers of the nominee, giving reasons for nomination;

Recently updated curriculum vitae of the nominee, including three contactable references, copies of certified identity documents and academic qualifications;

A brief statement signed by the nominee explaining his/her suitability for appointment.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be subjected to suitability checks before appointment as Council members of the NFVF. Nominations which have been submitted will be considered and those who responded to an advertisement with the closing date of 31 August 2024, need not re-nominate.

Nominations are to reach the Acting Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture by 10 October 2024 via e-mail to: NFVFNominations@dsac.gov.za

Contact Person:

Mr. Hanyani Shibambo

Tel: 012 441-3390/ 066 139-3640