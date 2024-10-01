Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Global Market 2024 To Reach $779.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.9%

The Business Research Company’s Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The derivatives & commodities brokerage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $511.73 billion in 2023 to $555.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market globalization and integration, financial market innovations, risk management needs, economic growth and industrial demand, regulatory changes, and compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The derivatives & commodities brokerage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $779.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of cryptocurrencies, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, expansion of renewable energy markets, geopolitical factors, increasing retail participation.

Growth Driver Of The Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market

The digitization of trading is expected to propel the growth of the derivatives and commodities brokerage markets going forward. Digital trading is the nearly fully online buying and selling of securities like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and currencies. Online trading helps monitor investments anytime, helps with faster transactions, and it is cheaper. Brokerage firms that deal in derivatives and commodities also offer specialized investment advice and solutions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Nomure Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Abans Global Limited, Bovill Limited, Northern Trust Corporation, TP ICAP Group PLC, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Japan Exchange Group, Chelsea Corporate Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Securities Ltd., Sharekhan, The Charles Schwab Corporation, ETRADE Financial Corporation, Fidelity Investments, Interactive Brokers Group Inc., TD Ameritrade Corporation, TradeStation Group Inc., Saxo Bank A/S, Pepperstone Group Limited, Plus500 Ltd., CMC Markets PLC, Admiral Markets Group, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc., Alpari International Limited, City Index Limited, Swissquote Group Holding Ltd., AvaTrade Ltd., Trading Point Group.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are developing new execution algorithms to gain a competitive edge in the market. An execution algorithm, also known as an execution strategy or trading algorithm, is a set of predefined rules and instructions programmed to automate the process of buying or selling financial instruments in the financial markets.

How Is The Global Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Commodity Brokerage, Derivative Brokerage

2) By Brokers: Futures Commission Merchants, Introducing Brokers, National Futures Association, Commodity Pool Operator, Floor Trader, Other Brokers

3) By Derivative Contract: Options, Futures, Forwards, Swaps

4) By Application: Futures Company, Securities Company, Bank Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Definition

Derivatives and commodities brokerage refer to the activity of buying and selling commodity derivatives. Commodity derivatives brokerage entails trading standardized derivative (futures and options) contracts on recognized stock exchanges electronic trading platforms, subject to SEBI approval and existing regulations and laws governing by the commodity derivatives market.

Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global derivatives & commodities brokerage market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on derivatives & commodities brokerage market size, derivatives & commodities brokerage market drivers and trends, derivatives & commodities brokerage market major players and derivatives & commodities brokerage market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

