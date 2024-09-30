Police arrest a 33-year-old male person for attacking his nephew with a bush knife

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Harapa police station have arrested and charged a 33-year-old male person for attacking his 15-year-old nephew with a bush knife in Shortland islands last week.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Superintendent Wilken Miriki says, “It is alleged that on the day of the incident, the suspect invited his nephew to his house.”

PPC Miriki says, “The victim walked into the house with no sense of being in danger. As he entered the house, he saw his uncle armed with a bush knife.”

Superintendent Miriki says, ““The suspect got up from the chair and squeezed the victim’s neck. The victim fought back and ran out of the house as soon as he escaped his uncle’s grip. The suspect ran after the victim and struck the victim’s head with the bush knife.”

Mr. Miriki says, “The victim ran to his sister’s house where he was assisted and brought to Gaomae clinic, where he was referred to Nila mini hospital and later to Taro hospital where he is being treated for the serious internal injury sustained.”

The suspect has been charged for Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, contrary to section 224(a) of the Penal Code. The suspect is remanded at Gizo Correctional Facility and will appear in court on a later date.

//End//