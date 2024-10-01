Air Transport MRO Global Market 2024 To Reach $114.1 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

The Business Research Company’s Air Transport MRO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Air Transport MRO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air transport MRO market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $84.68 billion in 2023 to $89.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic cycles and market demand, safety and risk mitigation, outsourcing and cost management, technological innovations in MRO, regulatory standards.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Air Transport MRO Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The air transport MRO market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $114.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain resilience, global regulatory changes, sustainable MRO practices, market shifts due to COVID-19 impact.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Air Transport MRO Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9357&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Air Transport MRO Market

The increasing air travel is expected to boost the growth of the air transport MRO market going forward. Air travel refers to any movement of passengers or cargo by any conveyance that can sustain controlled flight. MRO for air transport is crucial for boosting flight readiness and extending the lifespan of an aircraft's airframe, engines, and other parts, so increased air travel is expected to boost the air transport MRO market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-transport-mro-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Air Transport MRO Market Trends?

Key players in the market include AAR Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, John Swire & Sons Limited, Airbus SE, Collins Aerospace, Air France Industries and KLM Engineering & Maintenance, HAECO Group, MTU Aero Engines AG, British Airways, Turkish Technic Inc., General Electric Company, Iberia Líneas Aéreas de España S.A., SIA Engineering Company Limited, Bombardier Inc., Lufthansa Technik AG, Safran SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited, StandardAero, Air Works Group, AJW Group, Gama Aviation, Erickson Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, ST Engineering Aerospace, The Boeing Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Honeywell International Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Air Transport MRO Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative solutions, such as technology platforms, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A technology platform refers to a foundation or infrastructure that serves as a base for developing and implementing various technologies, applications, or services.

How Is The Global Air Transport MRO Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Engine, Line, Airframes, Other Types

2) By Service: Heavy Maintenance Inspection, Engine Service Check, Component Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Avionic Standardization, Aircraft Conversions

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jet, Turbo Prop, Other Aircraft Types

4) By Application: Civil Air Transport MRO, Military Air Transport MRO

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Air Transport MRO Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Air Transport MRO Market Definition

Air transport MRO refers to the process of carrying out maintenance procedures on aircraft and their parts, including their landing gear and jet engines. Air transport MRO is used to guarantee passenger security and simplify maintenance procedures.

Air Transport MRO Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global air transport MRO market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Air Transport MRO Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air transport MRO market size, air transport MRO market drivers and trends, air transport MRO market major players and air transport MRO market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-bearings-global-market-report

Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.