Volt Lithium to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT | OTCQB: VLTLF I FSE: I2D) ("Volt" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming industry and investor conferences:



Event: The Benchmark World Tour 2024 - Calgary

Date: October 3, 2024

Location: BMO Centre on Stampede Park

Details: Greg Foofat, Vice President, Investor Relations will be presenting at 10:15am MT.

Event: The Benchmark World Tour 2024 - New York City

Date: October 9, 2024

Location: 120 Park Ave, New York 10017

Details: Alex Wylie, President & CEO will be presenting at 12:10pm ET.

Event: Schachter Catch the Energy Conference - Calgary

Date: October 19, 2024

Location: Mount Royal University

Details: Alex Wylie, President & CEO will be presenting and the Company will have a booth to meet with interested parties.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology and process, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us well for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie, President & CEO

T: +1.403.830.5811

E: info@voltlithium.com

Or

Greg Foofat, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: +1.587.888.5213

E: info@voltlithium.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, information with respect to the terms of the operational milestone, Volume Scale-up. Extraction Time Improvements and Continuous Processing vs Batch Processing, the deployment of the Field Unit in the Permian Basin, the production of battery grade lithium by the Field Unit, and the commercial production of lithium from oilfield brine. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including those known risk factors outlined in the Company’s annual information form dated February 29, 2024 and (final) short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

